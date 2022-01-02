Hawkeyes resume hunt for Big Ten wins

An 0-2 start in Big Ten Conference play has narrowed the focus for the University of Iowa men's basketball team.

Coach Fran McCaffery said Sunday the Hawkeyes’ focus has to be on the task at hand and nothing more as Iowa opens the heart of its conference schedule Monday with an 8 p.m. home game against Maryland.

The remaining 18 games on the Hawkeyes’ regular-season schedule are against Big Ten competition and McCaffery said having a fairly veteran team helps catch the attention of Iowa players.

“Our guys know what this is,’’ McCaffery said. “All of them have been through it with the exception of Payton (Sandfort) and Riley (Mulvey). We have the ultimate respect for every team in this league. We’ll get them ready.’’

That readiness will come one opponent at a time given the Hawkeyes’ losses at Purdue and to Illinois in December.

“When you are sitting where we are, you have to look at things one game at a time,’’ McCaffery said. “In a league that has been as deep as ours the last few years, you can never look ahead. You just look at the next game and try to win it. Then, you move onto the next one.’’