Hawkeyes take care of the ball and takeaways

"We try to not get sped up more than what we want. We want to play fast, but we want to take care of the ball, too," Murray said Tuesday. "That really helps us in a lot of games."

Coach Fran McCaffery said the ability to play at a good pace and take care of the basketball — Iowa has had more than 10 turnovers in just five of its 19 games — begins with desire.

"You have to want to be good at that. You have to understand how the game is played and how everybody fits and accepts that," McCaffery said. "I don’t think when you watch our team that you see any selfishness."

He points to Murray as an example.

"We have a guy who has been leading the nation in scoring most of the year and I don’t think anybody would look at Keegan Murray and say, ‘There is a selfish guy.’ He kind of gets his points in a variety of ways," McCaffery said. "He doesn’t hunt shots. Nobody does."

That, the 12th-year Hawkeye coach said, is something that starts on the practice court, where taking care of the ball and making good decisions are a daily emphasis.