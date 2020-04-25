Hawkeyes' Wieskamp to return for junior season

Joe Wieskamp is coming back to Iowa for his junior season.
The Muscatine graduate and Hawkeye sophomore announced Saturday he will not enter his name into the NBA Draft.
"I have decided not to put my name in the NBA Draft this year due to all the unknowns in regards to team workouts and what the process will look like," Wieskamp said in a release. "My goal is to play in the NBA and I'm looking forward to that possibility in the future.
"However, I'm extremely excited for this upcoming season at Iowa! We have the opportunity to do something special."
The 6-foot-6 Wieskamp earned third team all-Big Ten honors this past season for the Hawkeyes. He averaged 14 points and 6.1 rebounds per game, ranking second on the team in both categories behind all-American Luka Garza.
Wieskamp, who led the Big Ten Conference in free throw accuracy (85.6%), entered his name into the draft a season ago. After workouts with multiple teams, he elected to return for his sophomore season.
The former Iowa Mr. Basketball was listed 58th on CBS Sports' latest draft board. A couple other publications also had him as a late second-round pick.
Wieskamp, who has started all 66 games of his collegiate career, had 13 consecutive double-digit scoring games from mid-December to early February, but finished the season in a shooting slump. He misfired on 18 of his last 21 tries from beyond the arc and made only 14 of 53 shots in the last six games.
With his return, Iowa will have at least four starters returning from a 20-11 season. C.J. Fredrick, Connor McCaffery and Jordan Bohannon also are back. Garza could make it all five starters if he elects to return to school.
Garza has entered his name into the draft but hasn't hired an agent. Many pundits project the Hawkeyes as a preseason top 10 team if Garza returns.
Players have until June 3 to withdraw their names from consideration and retain their college eligibility.
