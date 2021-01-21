Hoosiers shut down Hawkeyes in second half to pull upset

IOWA CITY — All season, opposing teams have struggled to even slow down an Iowa offensive attack that ranks as the most efficient in the country.

Indiana finally cracked the code Thursday night.

The Hoosiers held the No. 4-ranked Hawkeyes without a field goal for 11 minutes in the second half and finally found an offense of their own to race to an 81-69 upset victory at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Iowa, which lost at home for only the second time in the past 24 games, led for most of the first half and had a 9-point lead with 12 minutes remaining before falling apart.

Jack Nunge speared a rebound with one hand and scored on a putback, finishing the 3-point play at the foul line to make it 53-44.

Then the Hawkeyes (12-3, 6-2 Big Ten) failed to convert from the field for the next 11 minutes.

Luka Garza finished with 28 points to lead Iowa with Joe Wieskmap adding 16, only one of those coming in the second half. Jordan Bohannon failed to score while going 0 for 9 from the field. The team’s fourth leading scorer, CJ Fredrick, also failed to score although he did not play in the second half because of an apparent injury.