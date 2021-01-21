Hoosiers shut down Hawkeyes in second half to pull upset

IOWA CITY — All season, opposing teams have struggled to even slow down an Iowa offensive attack that ranks as the most efficient in the country.
Indiana finally cracked the code Thursday night.
The Hoosiers held the No. 4-ranked Hawkeyes without a field goal for 11 minutes in the second half and finally found an offense of their own to race to an 81-69 upset victory at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Iowa, which lost at home for only the second time in the past 24 games, led for most of the first half and had a 9-point lead with 12 minutes remaining before falling apart.
Jack Nunge speared a rebound with one hand and scored on a putback, finishing the 3-point play at the foul line to make it 53-44.
Then the Hawkeyes (12-3, 6-2 Big Ten) failed to convert from the field for the next 11 minutes.
Luka Garza finished with 28 points to lead Iowa with Joe Wieskmap adding 16, only one of those coming in the second half. Jordan Bohannon failed to score while going 0 for 9 from the field. The team’s fourth leading scorer, CJ Fredrick, also failed to score although he did not play in the second half because of an apparent injury.
After Nunge’s 3-point play, Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis countered with six straight points and freshman Anthony Leal knocked down just his sixth 3-pointer of the season to tie the score at 53-53 with 9:21 remaining.
Garza countered with two free throws after coaxing Jackson-Davis into his fourth foul but another freshman, Jordan Geronimo, scored inside to tie it again.
As the Hawkeyes struggled to do anything at the offensive end, the Hoosiers took control. Aljami Durham gave them the lead with an 18-foot jumper and Armaan Franklin drilled a 3 from the right corner to make it 60-55 with 6:13 remaining.
After what ended up being a 27-6 scoring run, much of it with Jackson-Davis on the bench, Indiana had a 71-59 lead with about two minutes remaining.
Joe Toussaint ended the Iowa field goal drought by scoring on a drive with a minute to go, but the Hoosiers (9-6, 4-4 Big Ten) finished things up at the foul line.
After making just 9 of their first 21 free throws, they made 12 of 14 at the line down the stretch.
Jackson-Davis led the way with 23 points with Rob Phinisee adding 18, Durham 14 and Franklin 11.
Iowa shot 51.7% from the field in the first half and opened a 37-31 halftime lead, largely because of Garza and Wieskamp, each of whom had 15 points in the first 20 minutes.
The two teams traded baskets early and were tied at 18-18 before Wieskamp reeled off seven points in 44 seconds, hitting an 18-foot jumper, getting a dunk following a steal and drilling a 3-pointer to make it 25-28.
Indiana later closed to within a point on back-to-back 3s by Franklin and Durham, but Garza kept scoring inside and made it 37-28 with a pair of free throws with 2:35 remaining in the half.
Indiana scored the last three points of the half at the foul line.
Garza and Keegan Murray, who started the second half in place of Fredrick, attacked the Hoosiers inside in the early stages of the second half to build their lead.