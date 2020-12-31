Hot-shooting Hawkeyes hold off Rutgers

“It felt good to be back out there,’’ Warnock said.

Warnock hit four of her five 3-point baskets in the first quarter to help the Hawkeyes build a 20-point lead that didn’t last.

Rutgers pulled within two points by the half and traded leads with Iowa five times in the third quarter.

Marshall put an end to the back and forth, knocking down shots from behind the arc on consecutive possessions and giving the Hawkeyes a 59-54 lead with 2 minutes, 17 seconds to play in the third quarter.

The Scarlet Knights, led by a 34-point game from Arella Guirantes, pulled within 71-70 on two of freshman Diamond Johnson’s 18 points with 3:48 left in the game.

But, Monika Czinano answered for Iowa on its next possession.

A three-point play by Clark with 2:09 remaining and eventually a 3-pointer by Kate Martin that extended the Hawkeye lead to 84-78 with :37 to go kept Iowa in control.

“I felt like Kate’s basket was really the dagger,’’ Bluder said. “We had a lot of people step up and that’s what we need. We need contributions from everybody.’’