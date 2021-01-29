Illini holds on to win back-and-forth battle

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The only regular-season matchup between Iowa and Illinois was expected to be an interesting showdown between two highly motivated teams that don’t really like each other very much.

Some felt it had the makings of a classic.

It didn’t disappoint.

Ayo Dosunmu scored 25 points and Trent Frazier added a season-best 24 as No. 19 Illinois held off No. 7 Iowa in the final minutes to claim an 80-75 victory at the State Farm Center in a contest that included 23 lead changes.

Senior Jacob Grandison gave Illinois the lead for the last time on a 3-point field goal from the left corner with 2 minutes, 22 seconds remaining and Illinois closed out the game with free throws.

After Grandison gave the Illini a 74-72 lead, freshman Andre Curbelo forced a turnover and made a pair of free throws with 2:03 remaining.

Joe Wieskamp, who scored 19 points to share Iowa scoring honors with Luka Garza, appeared to have scored at the other end when Kofi Cockburn was called for goaltending. After the block, Wieskamp grabbed the ball and scored anyway. However, a video review determined that Cockburn got a clean block and Iowa was given the ball out of bounds.