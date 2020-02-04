IOWA AT PURDUE
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Ind.
TV: BTN
Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)
STORYLINES
• Iowa, ranked 17th in this week’s Associated Press poll, is coming off a hard-fought 72-65 victory over No. 20 Illinois on Sunday. Luka Garza, the nation’s fifth-leading scorer, finished with 25 points and 10 rebounds with Joe Wieskamp and CJ Fredrick adding 18 points apiece.
• Purdue rallied for a 61-58 victory on the road at Northwestern on Saturday, holding the Wildcats scoreless for the final four minutes. Trevion Williams and Eric Hunter Jr. scored 13 points apiece and Sasha Stefanovic made a go-ahead 3-point field goal with 3.1 seconds remaining.
• Purdue has won three of the past four meetings between the two teams and Iowa has won only once in Mackey Arena since 2006. The two teams met only once last season, with Purdue winning 86-70 in a game in which Garza did not play because of an injury.
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Iowa (16-6, 7-4)
Joe Wieskamp;6-6;so.;15.1
Luka Garza;6-11;jr.;23.0
Connor McCaffery;6-5;so.;6.3
CJ Fredrick;6-3;fr.;11.6
Joe Toussaint;6-0;fr.;7.0
Purdue (12-10, 5-6)
Evan Boudreaux;6-8;sr.;4.3
Trevion Williams;6-9;so.;11.1
Nojel Eastern;6-7;jr.;5.0
Sasha Stefanovic;6-4;so.;9.0
Jahaad Proctor;6-3;sr.;9.3
