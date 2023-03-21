Iowa will be joined by some unexpected company as it moves forward in the NCAA women’s basketball tournament.

The only one of the top four seeds to reach the semifinals of their regional in Seattle, the second-seeded Hawkeyes will face sixth-seeded Colorado in a 6:30 p.m. game Friday.

Fifth-seeded Louisville and eighth-seeded Mississippi will meet in the second semifinal at Climate Pledge Arena.

The Buffaloes advanced to their first Sweet 16 appearance since 2003 with a 61-53 overtime victory over third-seeded Duke on Monday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

“I frigging love my team," Colorado coach JR Payne said following Colorado’s win. “I love each and every one of them so much. I’m so unbelievably proud of our tenacity, our ability to just never wilt. When things get hard, we dig in."

Senior Quay Miller leads the Buffaloes. A 6-foot-3 Renton, Wash., native, Miller is an All-Pac 12 selection who averages 13 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.

Sophomore Aaronette Vonieh shared most improved player honors in the conference, averaging 12.1 points and 4.5 rebounds per game while helping the Buffaloes to a 25-8 record, including a 13-5 record in the Pac-12.

Senior Jaylyn Sherrod, one of five players in Division I basketball averaging 10 points, five assists and two steals per game, was named to both the all-conference and all-defensive teams in the Pac-12.

Colorado will challenge the nation’s most productive offensive team with a game built around its defense, which allows 58.7 points per game while holding opponents to 37.9% shooting.

The Buffaloes can play a little offense, too.

Colorado knocked down 13 3-point baskets in its 82-60 opening-round win over Middle Tennessee State. Frida Formann, a junior who is the only underclassman in the Buffaloes’ starting five, hit five 3s in that win.

Payne describes her team as balanced with multiple players who have "stepped up in big moments," something that helped the Buffaloes finish off Duke with a 15-3 run.

"We have a very unselfish group, which is cool. Nobody cares who gets the winning shot. Nobody cares who gets the winning defensive rebound or the forced turnover, things like that." Payne said. "When you have balance and you have a team that is genuinely unselfish like that, you can play great basketball no matter where you are, who you’re playing, what environment."

Payne also knows what her team is getting into as it prepares for the third-ranked Hawkeyes.

Her first Colorado team played at Iowa in the WNIT in 2017, dropping an 80-62 game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

"They are so good. Everybody knows Iowa. They are a great team that is so well coached," Payne said. "They are disciplined, probably everything you want in a basketball team."

Clark named finalist: Iowa junior Caitlin Clark was named Tuesday as one of four finalists for the Naismith Trophy, presented to the top players in men’s and women’s college basketball.

Clark, the only player in the nation with more than 900 points, 245 rebounds, 290 assists and 45 steals, is joined on the list of finalists by Aliyah Boston of South Carolina, Maddy Siegrist of Villanova and Elizabeth Kitley of Virginia Tech.

Men’s player of the year finalists are Zach Edey of Purdue, Trayce Jackson-Davis of Indiana, Drew Timme of Gonzaga and Jalen Wilson of Kansas.

Iowa’s Jensen honored: Jan Jensen, Iowa’s associate head coach, was named Tuesday by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association as its Division I Assistant Coach of the Year.

In her 23rd season at Iowa and her 19th as the Hawkeyes’ associate head coach, Jensen has helped guide Iowa to 21 postseason appearances including 17 NCAA tourney berths. She is the recruiting coordinator and works in developing Iowa’s post players.