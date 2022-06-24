Kings view Hawkeyes' Murray as the right choice

At the end of the day, Keegan Murray checked all of the boxes.
Monte McNair, the general manager of the Sacramento Kings, said the organization’s analytics and scouting departments agreed that the Iowa forward was the best and right choice for the team’s needs with the fourth pick of the NBA draft.
He said that doesn’t always happen, and when it did, it made the Hawkeyes’ highest draft selection ever a somewhat easy choice for a team looking to end a 16-year postseason drought.
“Our scouts believe that he can continue to grow, not that maybe he had a good year or something like that," McNair said during a news conference late Thursday night. “All of the things line up. You keep checking those boxes. It gives you so much confidence."
He said there is a "smoothness" to Murray’s game that separated him from other players in this year’s draft class.
McNair said he was impressed with the wide-ranging abilities he saw in Murray, just the fourth consensus All-American in the history of the Iowa program.
Murray finished fourth in the nation in scoring last season at 23.5 points per game while becoming the first player to collect more than 800 points and 300 rebounds while shooting 55% or better in a single season since Antwan Jamison of North Carolina in 1998.
But, McNair suggested that the Kings’ decision to select Murray was about more than what he accomplished during one breakout season with the Hawkeyes.
“Keegan is somebody who was on our radar last year, even though he had a smaller role," McNair said. "The things he does on the court show up even in a smaller sample size. The fact that he took it to the heights he did this year is certainly a testament to him and the program, but it’s also things we saw the beginnings of last year."
He said as much as anything, that gave Sacramento officials confidence that Murray would be a good fit in whatever role he ends up playing with the Kings.
"This guy was able to make an impact in a smaller role off the bench, then come in and be the go-to star they needed this year when he was given a bigger role," McNair said. "The fact that he continues to grow like that is another positive as we look into his future."
And that future is what McNair views as the key to a successful draft pick.
"In the draft, we are looking for players who will be with us for the long term," McNair said.
The 6-foot-8 Cedar Rapids native led the country with 822 points, he finished with 303 rebounds, 68 blocks, 52 assists and 45 steals in addition to leading Iowa with a 39.8% touch from 3-point range.
"He can impact a game in so many ways," McNair said, adding that Murray met the organization’s objective of selecting the "best player available" in spot in the draft.
McNair brushed aside a question about the possibility of Murray having a “low ceiling" at the professional level.
“I don’t know how you would say that about a guy who led the country in points scored, who had the steal, block, rebound numbers that he does," McNair said. “Keegan was in the Big Ten, the best conference in the country, being one of the most productive players all season long against some of the toughest competition."
McNair expects Murray to prove the doubters wrong.
“We think he has an extremely high ceiling and we think he’s going to come in here and prove that to everyone," McNair said. “I’m sure he’s excited and I’m excited to see it."
Photos: Iowa's Keegan Murray
Iowa forward Keegan Murray steals the ball from Penn State forward Jevonnie Scott during the second half of the Hawkeyes' 68-51 win over the Nittany Lions on Saturday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Iowa leads the Big Ten in steals.
Jim Slosiarek, The Gazette via AP
Rutgers guard Caleb McConnell, left, and center Clifford Omoruyi defend against a shot by Iowa forward Keegan Murray (15) during the first half of Wednesday's game in Piscataway, N.J.
Andrew Mills, NJ Advance Media via AP
Iowa forward Keegan Murray (15) rises for a shot over Minnesota forward Jamison Battle (10) during Sunday's Big Ten Conference game in Minneapolis. Murray's late 3-pointer helped Iowa hold on for an 81-71 victory.
AP
Minnesota guard Eylijah Stephens (20) forces a jump ball on Iowa forward Keegan Murray (15) during Sunday's Big Ten Conference game in Minneapolis.
AP
Iowa's Keegan Murray has the attention of Mike Woodson and his Indiana team. The Hoosiers visit Iowa City on Thursday for the only regular-season matchup between the teams.
Andy Manis, Associated Press
After sitting out Iowa's first match-up this season with Purdue because of an ankle injury, Hawkeye forward Keegan Murray looks forward to the test the sixth-ranked Boilermakers will provide on Thursday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
AP FILE PHOTO
Iowa forward Keegan Murray leads the country in scoring at more than 24 points per game.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Iowa's Keegan Murray matched his career high with 35 points against Maryland on Monday and goes into the Hawkeyes' game at No. 23 Wisconsin on Thursday as the nation's leading scorer at 24.5 per game.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Iowa forward Keegan Murray fights for a loose ball with Maryland forward Donta Scott, right, during the second half of Monday's game in Iowa City. Murray matched a career high with 35 points in the Hawkeyes' 80-75 win.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Iowa forward Keegan Murray blocks a shot by Western Illinois forward Luka Barisic during Wednesday's game. Murray had three blocks and three steals in the Hawkeyes' 92-71 win.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Iowa forward Keegan Murray dunks the ball over Western Illinois forward Luka Barisic during the second half of Wednesday's game in Iowa City. Murray had 29 points and 10 rebounds for the Hawkeyes in their 92-71 win.
AP
Iowa forward Keegan Murray (15) drives to the basket ahead of Southeastern Louisiana guard Ryan Burkhardt (21) during the second half of Tuesday's game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
AP
Iowa forward Keegan Murray (15) shoots over Iowa State guard Tre Jackson (3) during Thursday's Cy-Hawk Series battle at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa.
AP
Iowa forward Keegan Murray (15) missed Friday's game at Purdue but the Hawkeyes hope to have him back in uniform Monday against Illinois.
AP
Iowa forward Keegan Murray (15) dunks against Portland State forward Jacob Eyman (32) during an NCAA college basketball game last Friday. The Hawkeyes play at Virginia on Monday in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.
Joseph Cress, Iowa City Press Citizen via AP
Iowa forward Keegan Murray (15) drives up court during the second half of a game earlier this month. Murray and the Hawkeyes get their first road test Monday against Virginia in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
AP FILE PHOTO
Iowa forwards Keegan Murray, left, and Kris Murray join Portland States's Marlon Ruffin (22) in a trying to grab a rebound corralled by James Jean-Marie, right, during a game earlier this season at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Keegan Murray currently leads Iowa on the boards.
Joseph Cress
Iowa forward Keegan Murray drives past Western Michigan forward Mileek McMillan (1) in Monday's game. Murray scored 29 points in the game and now is second in the country with an average of 26.2 points per game.
AP
Iowa forward Keegan Murray (15) blocks a shot against UMKC Friday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Murray led the Hawkeyes in scoring on the night with 25 points.
Brian Ray,hawkeyesports.com
Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21) goes up for a block as Iowa forward Keegan Murray (15) looks to shoot in a game last season. Both players were named to the preseason All-Big Ten team Wednesday with Cockburn being named the player of the year.
AP
Keegan Murray is one player who figures to take on a much larger role as the Iowa basketball team embarks on the post-Luka Garza era this season.
AP
Kris Murray (left) and Keegan Murray do socially distanced interviews with reporters on the concourse of Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
DON DOXSIE
Iowa forward Keegan Murray (15) fights for a rebound with Penn State guard Myles Dread during the first half of Sunday's game. The Hawkeyes overcame a sluggish first half and a slew of turnovers to beat Penn State 74-68.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) shoots as he is pressured by Iowa forwards Jack Nunge (2) and Keegan Murray in the second half of Thursday's game.
AP
Twins Kris and Keegan Murray are part of a five-player contingent of freshmen who are joining the Iowa basketball program this summer.
Twitter.com
