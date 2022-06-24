Kings view Hawkeyes' Murray as the right choice

At the end of the day, Keegan Murray checked all of the boxes.

Monte McNair, the general manager of the Sacramento Kings, said the organization’s analytics and scouting departments agreed that the Iowa forward was the best and right choice for the team’s needs with the fourth pick of the NBA draft.

He said that doesn’t always happen, and when it did, it made the Hawkeyes’ highest draft selection ever a somewhat easy choice for a team looking to end a 16-year postseason drought.

“Our scouts believe that he can continue to grow, not that maybe he had a good year or something like that," McNair said during a news conference late Thursday night. “All of the things line up. You keep checking those boxes. It gives you so much confidence."

He said there is a "smoothness" to Murray’s game that separated him from other players in this year’s draft class.

McNair said he was impressed with the wide-ranging abilities he saw in Murray, just the fourth consensus All-American in the history of the Iowa program.

Murray finished fourth in the nation in scoring last season at 23.5 points per game while becoming the first player to collect more than 800 points and 300 rebounds while shooting 55% or better in a single season since Antwan Jamison of North Carolina in 1998.

But, McNair suggested that the Kings’ decision to select Murray was about more than what he accomplished during one breakout season with the Hawkeyes.

“Keegan is somebody who was on our radar last year, even though he had a smaller role," McNair said. "The things he does on the court show up even in a smaller sample size. The fact that he took it to the heights he did this year is certainly a testament to him and the program, but it’s also things we saw the beginnings of last year."

He said as much as anything, that gave Sacramento officials confidence that Murray would be a good fit in whatever role he ends up playing with the Kings.

"This guy was able to make an impact in a smaller role off the bench, then come in and be the go-to star they needed this year when he was given a bigger role," McNair said. "The fact that he continues to grow like that is another positive as we look into his future."

And that future is what McNair views as the key to a successful draft pick.

"In the draft, we are looking for players who will be with us for the long term," McNair said.

The 6-foot-8 Cedar Rapids native led the country with 822 points, he finished with 303 rebounds, 68 blocks, 52 assists and 45 steals in addition to leading Iowa with a 39.8% touch from 3-point range.

"He can impact a game in so many ways," McNair said, adding that Murray met the organization’s objective of selecting the "best player available" in spot in the draft.

McNair brushed aside a question about the possibility of Murray having a “low ceiling" at the professional level.

“I don’t know how you would say that about a guy who led the country in points scored, who had the steal, block, rebound numbers that he does," McNair said. “Keegan was in the Big Ten, the best conference in the country, being one of the most productive players all season long against some of the toughest competition."

McNair expects Murray to prove the doubters wrong.

“We think he has an extremely high ceiling and we think he’s going to come in here and prove that to everyone," McNair said. “I’m sure he’s excited and I’m excited to see it."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.