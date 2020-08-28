Lute wasn't as lovable as Hayden, but he had a similar impact

Even the people who hired him at Iowa may not have known what they were getting.

“Nobody knew who he was because he was coming out of Long Beach, California, so there was no history that anybody knew about …’’ said former Moline star Scott Thompson, who served under Olson as both a player and assistant coach.

“If there was anybody that was close to John Wooden, I think it was him because he came in and was very fundamental and knew what he wanted.’’

Thompson told us all this a few months ago when we interviewed him about his induction into the Quad-City Sports Hall of Fame. It’s an honor he figured he never would have achieved were it not for Olson.

“I didn’t consider myself a great player, but he was able to maximize players’ talents,’’ Thompson added. “I was a pretty good shooter and he fit me into the system and helped coach me in the areas where I became an All-Big Ten player. I think there are many players who he helped maximize their talents.’’

Olson also had a knack for fitting players together into a unit.