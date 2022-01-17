McCaffery works to help Rebraca believe

The effort against the Golden Gophers was Rebraca’s second double-digit scoring effort in Iowa’s last four games.

It followed a four-point effort against Indiana, a game when Rebraca picked up two fouls within eight seconds of each other three-and-a-half minutes into the game.

“I have to learn to be smart in how I play,’’ Rebracca said following the Hawkeyes’ win over the Hoosiers. “This is a very physical league and I have to deal with that.’’

After sitting out the majority of the first half against the Hoosiers, he returned to help lead Iowa’s second-half comeback against the Hoosiers.

“I think we all felt it was an important game. We did not want to go to 1-4 (in the Big Ten),’’ Rebraca said.

Instead, the win followed by Sunday’s victory against Golden Gophers evened the Hawkeyes’ league record at 3-3.

For Rebraca, the contrast between the two games illustrates the learning curve that is taking place for a starter in each of Iowa’s 17 games who currently averages 6.1 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.

McCaffery likes the progress Rebraca has made.