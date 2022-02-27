McCafferys expect emotional Hawkeye senior night

Senior night typically provides coaches and the players they work with a chance to reflect and celebrate their careers.

This year, senior night for 25th-ranked Iowa will be a little different for the Hawkeye basketball team and coach Fran McCaffery.

His son, Connor McCaffery, will join Jordan Bohannon and Austin Ash in being honored prior to Iowa’s 7 p.m. home finale against Northwestern at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

“We’ve known the Bohannon and Ash families since we got to town and those three guys, they’ve grown up together, playing against and with one another,’’ coach McCaffery said Sunday. “It’s going to be a little emotional.’’

Connor McCaffery doesn’t see it playing out any other way.

“It’s going to be a special night, probably a little emotional, and it definitely adds to what might be my final game at Carver,’’ Connor McCaffery said.

Mostly, he wants to continue to help the Hawkeyes build on a string of six Big Ten Conference victories in their last seven games.

Connor McCaffery has done that with his shooting touch, connecting on 11 of 18 3-point attempts during that stretch, and he has continued to join Bohannon and Ash in providing the type of senior leadership that has made a difference in Iowa’s 20-8 season.

“Those three guys have been critical,’’ Fran McCaffery said, saying the locker room leadership shown by the three seniors has allowed the Hawkeyes to accomplish what they have accomplished so far.

“You look at our roster and you see so many young players. They’ve helped bring those guys along, they’ve helped assimilate Filip Rebraca into the mix. We had to have something bring us together to enjoy the success we’ve had and those three guys set the tone for how we’ve worked and prepared.’’

Fran McCaffery said collectively those three have led their teammates through the good and the not-so-good times.

“These three guys have been phenomenal in expressing the positivity that we’ve needed to bring it all together,’’ the 12th-year Iowa coach said.

Connor McCaffery has an additional year of eligibility available to him if he chooses to use the extra year the NCAA granted all student-athletes because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He has not reached a decision about whether he will use that year or not, but has enjoyed playing on a team coached by his father.

“It’s been what I thought it would be,’’ Connor McCaffery said. “We butted heads at times, especially the first couple of years when I would speak up but not so much lately. It’s been a good experience. I’ve been part of winning teams, had great experiences.’’

Like Bohannon, who does not have an additional year of eligibility remaining as he prepares for his sixth final home game in an Iowa uniform, Connor McCaffery has dealt with a pair of hip surgeries during his career.

He considers that to be only a minor inconvenience.

“I went through it so I could be a part of this team and I don’t regret that at all,’’ Connor McCaffery said. “I wanted to come back and be with this team. I felt like we could be pretty good and we’re showing that. The win at Ohio State, the win at Nebraska, beating Michigan State by 30 at home, all of those types of things have made if worth it.’’

Iowa guard Tony Perkins, coming off of a 20-point performance, said he has learned a lot from Bohannon, Ash and Connor McCaffery over the past two seasons.

“There are a lot of things they have helped me with, both on the court and off of it,’’ Perkins said. “When I’ve gone through some tough stretches, they’ve been there to help and I learned a lot from what they’ve said.’’

That ability to connect with the next generation of Hawkeye leaders is what Fran McCaffery appreciates about the three seniors Iowa will recognize Monday night.

“They’ve shown them the sacrifices it takes, how to hold each other accountable and have helped each other develop the ability to get through tough times,’’ he said.

“All three of them, they’ve wanted to be Hawks since they were in the sixth grade. This means a lot to them and it shows.’’

