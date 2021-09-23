Exposure of 2020-21 season helping Hawks recruit

Fran McCaffery suspected that having the national player of the year and playing a few more games than usual on network television might help his Iowa basketball program on the recruiting trail during the off-season.

And it has worked out exactly that way.

McCaffery said he and his staff have found the reception to be “really positive’’ as they have tried to round up players for the 2022 recruiting class.

He said when they ask recruits “Have you seen much of us?’’ the response is almost always “Yes.’’

“Obviously, instate you expect that or locally, but if you’re recruiting outside of your geographic footprint, are people very aware of our team, our style of play, our conference? And they are.

“I think it’s a function of we were good, but I also think it’s a function of our league and our league’s television partners and the fact that we played every night of the week. I think that has really helped our identity and will continue to do so.’’