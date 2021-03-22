Garza goes for 36 but Hawkeyes can't cope with Oregon's speed

"I just feel bad that I wasn't able to lead this team to where it needs to go ...'' he said. "It just hurts that we weren't able to do it when it mattered most, and that's something that's going to haunt me forever.''

Garza definitely didn’t leave without a fight. He tied an Iowa record for most points in an NCAA tournament game, matching the total by Bill Logan in a 1956 game against Temple. He also broke his own school single-season scoring record late in the game and added to his career scoring mark.

He made 14 of 20 shots from the field, three of four from behind the 3-point arc, and added nine rebounds.

But it wasn’t nearly enough. The only other Iowa starter who scored at all was Joe Wieskamp, who netted 17 points despite suffering a leg injury in the second half.

Iowa’s other three starters did not score and they spent the majority of the second half on the bench as Iowa coach Fran McCaffery searched in vain for a way to slow down the Ducks.

He never found an answer.