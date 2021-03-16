Garza repeats as AP All-American, Dosunmu also honored

Luka Garza continues to do things no other Iowa basketball player ever has done before.

The 6-foot-11 senior was named to the first team of the Associated Press All-America team Tuesday, becoming the first Hawkeye player to do that two years in a row.

He was the only unanimous selection in balloting by the 63 media voters in the AP poll. He was two votes short of being unanimous when he made the team last season.

Garza has averaged 23.7 points and 8.8 rebounds per game going into the NCAA tournament and has made his mark on Iowa’s career record books. He became the school’s career scoring leader on Feb. 21 and is now second all-time in rebounds. He is the only Big Ten player ever to top 2,200 points and 900 rebounds in a career.

Illinois junior Ayo Dosunmu also made the first team, collecting 59 of the possible 63 first-team votes to join Garza, Baylor’s Jared Butler, Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham and Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert.

Dosunmu is second in the Big Ten in scoring, behind Garza, at 20.7 points per game and also is second in assists (5.3) and 12th in rebounding (6.3).