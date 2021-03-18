Grand Canyon's Drew hoping for another NCAA miracle

A No. 15 seed has defeated a No. 2 seed in the opening round of the NCAA basketball tournament exactly eight times through the decades.
That’s in 140 games spanning 35 years back to when the field first was expanded to 64 teams in 1985. That’s a winning percentage of .057. It doesn’t happen often.
But if anyone knows about performing miracles in this tournament, it’s Bryce Drew.
Now the Grand Canyon University head coach just needs to convince his 15th-seeded Antelopes that they have what it takes to defeat second-seeded Iowa in the opening round of the Big Dance on Saturday night at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis.
"The percentages are not with you winning that game but it has been done," Drew said. "You first have to start with the belief system. You have to believe it can be done and then you have to be prepared."
Twenty-three years ago, Drew made a lot of believers when he sank one of the most memorable shots in NCAA history for No. 13 seed Valparaiso in the opening round against No. 4 Mississippi.
Valpo, which had just won the Mid-Continent Conference tournament in Moline for the fourth consecutive year, seemed to have lost the game. It trailed 69-67 in the final seconds, but Ole Miss missed a pair of free throws, giving the ball to Valpo with 2.5 seconds remaining.
Jamie Dykes fired a long pass downcourt to forward Bill Jenkins, who shoveled the ball to Drew, who drained a 3-pointer from the right wing as time ran out.
Needless to say, the play made CBS’s post-tournament "One Shining Moment" video montage and has been shown over and over again through the years.
Drew, who went through coaching stints at his alma mater and Vanderbilt before landing at Grand Canyon this season, still gets asked about "The Shot."
"Many years ago it was a lot more frequent," he said. "Through the years, it’s not as often. This year, it’s only been a handful of times."
It happened a few more times on a Zoom call with reporters Wednesday and Drew admitted he sees similarities between that 1998 Valpo team and his current club.
"For Valpo, that was the first time we won a game in the NCAA tournament. For GCU, it’s our first time in the NCAA tournament," he said.
"Any time you do a first, there’s a lot of excitement to it. Going back to that moment, it was really gratifying. My dad (Homer) was the head coach, my brother (Scott) was the assistant. I was a senior and I’ve always dreamed of playing in the NCAA tournament and making game-winning shots. So it’s kind of like everything got to come full circle in those couple of moments."
Drew said he’s never bothered to show video of the play to his current players.
"If it didn’t happen five minutes ago on Twitter, they couldn't care less about what happened years ago," he said.
Don’t worry, Coach. They’ve seen it.
Even star center Asbjorn Midtgaard, who grew up in Denmark and never played basketball until about 9 years ago, is familiar with it.
"I’ve seen the shot," Midtgaard said. "I think everyone has seen the shot. That’s why it’s called The Shot."
Drew and his players really believe they also have a chance to do something special in the tournament.
He took over a team this season that had a couple of very good players in 6-foot-10 Alessandro Lever and 5-11 point guard Jovan Blacksher Jr. and supplemented that with some quality transfers, including the 7-foot Midtgaard (from Wichita State) and guard Mikey Dixon (St. John’s).
The team took some time to mesh, but a stretch of tough nonconference games in December against Nevada, Arizona State, San Francisco and Colorado really helped.
"After that run we showed a lot of improvement, and we thought that if we could keep improving that we could hopefully make some noise in conference," Drew said. "It’s really a credit to our team. Even though we had a 19-day layoff after our nonconference games, our guys really responded and kept working hard and kept improving."
The Antelopes (17-6) ended up winning both the regular-season title and postseason tournament in the Western Athletic Conference, and now need to avoid the just-happy-to-be-here approach that afflicts many No. 15 seeds.
"This is probably the biggest moment of our college careers, but we’ve just got to think of it like we’re basketball players," Blacksher said. "This is just another team, a good team, but it’s basketball at the end of the day."
Midtgaard admitted to being a bit wide-eyed at all the March Madness banners in Indy and the police escort from the airport.
"We can’t have too much excitement," he said. "We’ve got to get over that at some point and think about basketball."
Drew said he thinks Grand Canyon’s program, with shiny new facilities and some of the best fan support around, "is the best kept secret" in college basketball.
"Hopefully, the rest of the country will know about us pretty soon," he said.