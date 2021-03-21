Hawkeyes brace for new challenge in big-less Ducks

INDIANAPOLIS — It was the ongoing narrative in Big Ten basketball all season.
It was a league that not only included many of the country's best teams but it was dominated by big men. Almost every team had a capable 7-footer who provided a major presence inside.
But on Monday, the Iowa basketball team faces an entirely different type of challenge in the second round of the NCAA tournament.
The No. 2-seeded Hawkeyes will take a shot at their first Sweet 16 berth in 22 years in an unusual 11:10 a.m. matchup at Bankers Life Fieldhouse against an Oregon team that is almost totally position-less.
The Ducks, the No. 7 seed and the regular-season champion of the Pac-12, don’t have a big guy. Their tallest starter is 6-foot-6. Their shortest starter is 6-5. All of them are pretty much the same size. All of them are athletic. All of them are good defensively. All of them shoot 3-pointers.
After a season of hand-to-hand combat with Kofi Cockburn, Hunter Dickinson and Trevion Williams, Big Ten player of the year Luka Garza is actually sort of looking forward to a change of pace.
“It’s definitely a little bit different …’’ Garza said Sunday. “I’m ready for any type of challenge and I think it’s exciting to kind of test my defense … They’re a really, really good team, very athletic.''
Iowa’s other senior starter, Jordan Bohannon, said he fully expects Oregon to try to press the Hawkeyes and speed up the tempo. In fact, he said that’s what he would prefer.
“I think the Big Ten grind has prepared us to play these type of games,’’ Bohannon said. “We’ve basically seen it all, whether it’s been pressing all game, face-guarding all game, switching all game. It doesn’t matter. We’ve seen it throughout the Big Ten and in our non-conference as well. We’re prepared to face whatever they throw our way.’’
Facing the 6-foot-11 Garza also will be a new challenge for Oregon. The Ducks faced only one team with a dominant center all season, losing by 14 points to USC and Pac-12 player of the year Evan Mobley on Feb. 22.
There is one other major difference between the two teams. Iowa (22-8) already has played a game in the NCAA tournament. Oregon (20-6) has not.
The Hawkeyes defeated Grand Canyon 86-74 behind 24 points by Garza in the opening round Saturday evening.
The Ducks were supposed to play No. 10 Virginia Commonwealth, but the game was ruled a no-contest after VCU was unable to take the court because of COVID-19 issues.
“I guarantee if you asked those guys, they wanted to play (Saturday) night,’’ Garza said of the Oregon players. “I think it’s unfortunate that the game wasn’t able to happen for them, but I don’t think there’s an advantage either way.’’
Iowa will be playing its second game on about 40 hours of rest but Bohannon said if any team has the advantage, it’s the Hawkeyes because they were able to shake off some rust and alleviate the monotony of the NCAA’s strict COVID-19 lockdown.
“We’re not really doing much here in the hotel,’’ Bohannon said. “It’s basically the same schedule every single day. It just gets bland and boring so we’re just looking forward to playing games …
“I think our ability to play a game already and get out of the hotel will pay dividends coming into (Monday).’’
Iowa and Oregon played one another just two seasons ago in November 2018 in the 2K Empire Classic in New York City with the Hawkeyes claiming a 77-69 victory.
Iowa still has three players who started that game — Garza, Bohannon and Joe Wieskamp — but the Oregon roster has undergone almost a complete makeover.
Point guard Will Richardson is the only returning player from that team and he did not score in 18 minutes in that 2018 contest. The rest of the Ducks’ starting lineup is comprised of three Division I transfers and Chris Duarte, a former national junior college player of the year and third-team All-American this season.
“He’s unreal. He’s really, really good in how efficient he is from the field,’’ Garza said of the 6-6 Duarte, who shoots 52.4% from the field and 43% from 3-point range. “He gets to his spots and takes and makes some really tough shots so for his percentage to be that high is very, very impressive. You can tell this is a guy who has worked a lot on his game.’’
The Hawkeyes also are very familiar with another Oregon starter. Eugene Omoruyi, who is the closest thing the Ducks have to a center, is a transfer from Rutgers and, like Duarte, was first-team All-Pac-12.
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery also is very well-acquainted with Ducks coach Dana Altman, who was hired at Oregon around the same time McCaffery came to Iowa. Their teams also matched up in the 2012 NIT.
“They won their conference regular season and it’s a great conference, but they’ve also been really successful for an extended period of time. I’m talking about like a decade or more,’’ McCaffery said.
“They’re consistently a really good team. They’ve got very good players. Obviously, we know Omoruyi from his days at Rutgers and he just keeps getting better. He’s really good. Duarte is probably a lottery pick, but they’ve got a lot of other guys.’’
Garza said the key for the Hawkeyes is to get off to a fast start, something they didn’t do the last time they were in position to make the Sweet 16. Against Tennessee in the round of 32 in 2019, they fell behind by 25 points at halftime before losing in overtime.
“For us the biggest thing is to come out with energy and be ready for the moment, not to be a little slow to start,’’ Garza said. “We can’t afford to do that especially against a great team like Oregon. We don’t want to be battling back.’’