Hawkeyes brace for new challenge in big-less Ducks

Iowa will be playing its second game on about 40 hours of rest but Bohannon said if any team has the advantage, it’s the Hawkeyes because they were able to shake off some rust and alleviate the monotony of the NCAA’s strict COVID-19 lockdown.

“We’re not really doing much here in the hotel,’’ Bohannon said. “It’s basically the same schedule every single day. It just gets bland and boring so we’re just looking forward to playing games …

“I think our ability to play a game already and get out of the hotel will pay dividends coming into (Monday).’’

Iowa and Oregon played one another just two seasons ago in November 2018 in the 2K Empire Classic in New York City with the Hawkeyes claiming a 77-69 victory.

Iowa still has three players who started that game — Garza, Bohannon and Joe Wieskamp — but the Oregon roster has undergone almost a complete makeover.

Point guard Will Richardson is the only returning player from that team and he did not score in 18 minutes in that 2018 contest. The rest of the Ducks’ starting lineup is comprised of three Division I transfers and Chris Duarte, a former national junior college player of the year and third-team All-American this season.