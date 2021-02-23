Hawkeyes collecting awards but focus is on task at hand

As the Iowa basketball team embarked on what is almost certainly its most challenging week of the season, the awards continued to flood in for the ninth-ranked Hawkeyes.

Junior Joe Wieskamp was named one of five finalists for the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year award Tuesday, just a day after center Luka Garza received three national and conference honors.

But the Hawkeyes’ focus is fixed firmly on what lies ahead of them this week.

They will take on two teams currently projected to be No. 1 seeds in the NCAA tournament, both on the road in nationally televised battles. They visit third-ranked Michigan on Thursday, then play at fourth-rated Ohio State on Sunday.

It’s a daunting task but one the Iowa players are eagerly anticipating.

"It’s not often you’re going to play the third and fourth-ranked teams in the same week," Wieskamp said. "It’s definitely a great opportunity for us and we’re looking forward to the challenge."

Teammate Jordan Bohannon used that same word: Opportunity. He said the Hawkeyes (17-6, 11-5 Big Ten) felt they had Ohio State beaten in an 89-85 loss in Iowa City on Feb. 4. And they’ve been waiting all season to play a Michigan team that has only one loss on its record.