Hawkeyes have clear path to No. 3 Big Ten seed

Getting a double-bye in the Big Ten Conference men’s basketball tournament is a huge advantage.
It’s easy to see why. If you finish in the top four in the regular-season standings, you get to sit around until Friday of tournament week while the bottom 10 teams beat up on one another. If you finish 11th or 12th, you need to play five games to win the tournament. Finish third or fourth and you only need to play three.
Iowa never has reaped the advantages of the double-bye since the Big Ten went to this unique format in 2015. The Hawkeyes’ highest seed of the Fran McCaffery era is fifth, in 2015 and 2016. They were No. 6 last season.
This very possibly is the year they crack the top four.
Following an impressive 73-57 victory over Ohio State on Sunday, the Hawkeyes are in third place in the standings and only need to win two home games — against last-place Nebraska on Thursday and Wisconsin on Sunday — to clinch the No. 3 seed.
They even can afford to lose one of these last two games and possibly get a top-four spot.
This requires some explanation. Start with this: It’s almost a lock that Michigan will be the No. 1 seed and Illinois will be No. 2.
The only way that doesn’t happen is if the Illini win two very challenging road games this week — at Michigan and Ohio State — and the Wolverines (currently 13-1 in league play) lose all three of their remaining games, against Illinois and two against Michigan State.
Iowa actually has a chance to tie for second in the standings if it wins its last two and Illinois loses the last two, but the Illini still would get the higher seed by virtue of their Jan. 29 victory over the Hawkeyes.
Iowa can’t go any higher than No. 3 or lower than No. 5.
Some scenarios:
-- If Iowa wins its last two games and Purdue also wins its last two, at home against Wisconsin and Indiana, the Hawkeyes are the No. 3 seed, the Boilermakers are No. 4 and Ohio State is No. 5 regardless of whether or not the Buckeyes beat Illinois in their only remaining game.
-- If Iowa wins its last two games but Purdue splits its two remaining games, Ohio State could get the No. 4 seed by beating Illinois.
-- If Iowa splits its last two games and Purdue wins out, the Boilermakers get the No. 3. Iowa still would be No. 4 if Ohio State loses to Illinois but if the Buckeyes defeat the Illini, they would be No. 4 and Iowa would be No. 5.
-- If Iowa and Purdue both split and Ohio State loses, it goes Iowa 3, Purdue 4, Ohio State 5.
-- If Iowa and Purdue split and Ohio State wins, it’s Ohio State 3, Iowa 4, Purdue 5.
-- If Iowa loses both of its remaining games, it has no chance to being in the top four unless Purdue also loses its last two.
Those are the only teams with a chance of cracking the top four. Wisconsin is lurking in sixth place at 12-8 but it has no mathematical chance of getting the double-bye because it loses all tiebreakers to Ohio State and Iowa.
It’s complicated, especially since a few teams — including Michigan and Purdue — will not play all 20 scheduled league games because of COVID-19.
Poll watch: A double-digit loss to the No. 3 team and a double-digit win over the No. 4 team last week added up to a considerable jump for Iowa in Monday’s Associated Press Top 25.
The Hawkeyes leaped from ninth to fifth in the weekly poll, cracking the top five in March for the first time since 1956.
Michigan is now No. 2 with Illinois fourth, Ohio State seventh, Purdue 23rd and Wisconsin 25th.
CJ streak ends: They don’t keep stats on these things but you have to wonder if Iowa’s CJ Fredrick didn’t set some sort of record over the past 10 weeks.
Before losing control of the ball with a minute, 41 seconds remaining in Sunday’s victory, the sophomore guard logged more than six consecutive hours of playing time — 366 minutes, 48 seconds, to be exact — without committing a turnover.
He had a few turnovers early in the season, against Southern University, Western Illinois and North Carolina, but had not committed another one after having the ball stolen by Andrew Nembhard in the second half of a Dec. 19 loss to Gonzaga.
The turnover Sunday was his first in a Big Ten game. He now has a 29-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio in league play.
No ordinary Joe: After starting much of last season, sophomore guard Joe Toussaint had seen his playing time decline in recent weeks. In the seven games leading up to Sunday, he averaged about 6 ½ minutes per game and totaled just five points and eight assists.
But he had a breakout performance against the Buckeyes, playing 13 ½ minutes and creating tons of scoring opportunities for teammates with seven assists.
“Joe T. is a warrior and he’s a helluva player,’’ center Luka Garza said. “It’s tough coming from last year when he was such a big part of the team and then we have Jordan Bohannon coming back … I think he’s done a really good job adjusting to that role. He comes in and plays as hard as he can.’’
Garza especially liked a play that occurred with about 6 ½ minutes to go in the first half when the ball was swatted out to halfcourt and it looked as though Ohio State’s Justice Sueing would be able to scoop it up and race to the other end. Instead, Toussaint hustled back and dove on the ball.
“That’s a huge play for our team,’’ Garza said. “Three weeks ago or at the beginning of the season, he might have just put his hand out and they would have gotten a layup. It just shows his toughness and his ability to go in there and play as hard as he can.’’