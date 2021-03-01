Hawkeyes have clear path to No. 3 Big Ten seed

Getting a double-bye in the Big Ten Conference men’s basketball tournament is a huge advantage.

It’s easy to see why. If you finish in the top four in the regular-season standings, you get to sit around until Friday of tournament week while the bottom 10 teams beat up on one another. If you finish 11th or 12th, you need to play five games to win the tournament. Finish third or fourth and you only need to play three.

Iowa never has reaped the advantages of the double-bye since the Big Ten went to this unique format in 2015. The Hawkeyes’ highest seed of the Fran McCaffery era is fifth, in 2015 and 2016. They were No. 6 last season.

This very possibly is the year they crack the top four.

Following an impressive 73-57 victory over Ohio State on Sunday, the Hawkeyes are in third place in the standings and only need to win two home games — against last-place Nebraska on Thursday and Wisconsin on Sunday — to clinch the No. 3 seed.

They even can afford to lose one of these last two games and possibly get a top-four spot.

This requires some explanation. Start with this: It’s almost a lock that Michigan will be the No. 1 seed and Illinois will be No. 2.