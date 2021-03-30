Hawkeyes' Nunge announces plans to transfer

"I have nothing but fond memories of the University of Iowa, my teammates, coaches and fans these past four years. I sincerely appreciate Hawkeye Nation’s overwhelming support during my time in Iowa City. I wish my teammates the best of luck in the future and appreciate everything the University of Iowa has done for me."

Because this season will not count as a year of eligibility due to COVID-19, Nunge actually has three more years of eligibility even though he already has been in college for four years. He took a redshirt season as a sophomore in 2018-19 and was granted a hardship waiver after missing almost all of the 2019-20 season.

McCaffery said he and Nunge had a "heartfelt" meeting about his future on Tuesday.

"No person should ever have to go through what Jack has endured the last 16 months, and my heart aches for him …," McCaffery said. "My staff and I fully support his decision and will help every way possible with his transition. Jack is beloved and respected by everyone in our program and has been a valuable teammate the past four years."

Nunge started 19 of the 60 games he played in an Iowa uniform, averaging 6.3 points and 3.9 rebounds per game.