Hawkeyes race past Leathernecks to extend win streak to three

It was Iowa freshman Payton Sandfort who sparked the decisive flurry. Sandfort scored 10 points in a 3-plus minute stretch midway through the first half as a six-point lead swelled into a 20-point margin.

“That was probably the biggest turning point in the game,” said WIU guard and Wapello graduate Trenton Massner, who had a team-high 20 points. “It started with me. I had a turnover in the three-quarter court trap that started it all — I take responsibility for that — and it spiraled from there.”

Sandfort finished with 13 points and five rebounds. He splashed in all three of his 3-point tries, but he also had a dunk and grabbed four offensive boards.

“He was terrific in the first half in a lot of different ways,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. “He’s attacking the glass and making a difference in the game.”

It was the fourth time this season the Waukee alum has been in double figures.

“It is them Iowa kids,” guard Jordan Bohannon said. “It is something about growing up in Iowa. It makes the team even better when you have guys like that who actually want to play for this university and this community.