Hawkeyes rebound with 'signature win' over Buckeyes

McCaffery pointed out that Ohio State got only two offensive rebounds in the entire game, none in the second half, and that the Hawkeyes had eight sequences in which they strung together three defensive stops in a row. He said the stats showed Iowa getting every 50-50 ball in the game.

“That I think is indicative of a team that is locked in to what we need to do based on the scouting report information against a really good team,’’ he said.

The bench played a major role. Sophomore guard Joe Toussaint had one of his best games of the season, recording seven assists, and freshman Keegan Murray shut down Buckeyes star E.J. Liddell, holding him to two points in the second half after he had 13 in the first 20 minutes.

“His defense on E.J. Liddell, who I think is one of the best players in the league, was spectacular but I really liked pretty much everything that Keegan did today,’’ McCaffery said. “He was on the glass. Even if he missed a shot, nothing lingered on him today. He just kept hooping.’’

The Hawkeyes now finish the regular season with home games against Nebraska and Wisconsin. Victories in both games would get them the No. 3 seed in the upcoming Big Ten tournament.