Massner recognized again

Western Illinois University men’s basketball player Trenton Massner claimed the final TicketSmarter #SummitMBB Peak Performer of the Week award, league officials announced this week. It was the third time this season Massner has won the award.

Massner, a 6-foot-2 senior from Wapello, averaged 29.0 points, 5.0 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game as the Leathernecks split road games.

Massner opened the week scoring 34 points and dishing out seven assists in an 81-70 road win at North Dakota. He shot 16 for 24 from the field and nabbed six rebounds. He averaged 40.0 ppg against UND as the Leathernecks finished off the regular season sweep of the Fighting Hawks.

Massner closed out the week with 24 points, three rebounds and three assists as the Leathernecks fell 71-69 on a buzzer beater at North Dakota State. He went 6 for 11 from 3-point range and also had two steals against the Bison.

For the week, Massner shot 56% (23 of 41) from the field that included 50% shooting (8 of 16) on 3-pointers.

With three weekly awards this season, Massner set a program single-season record for honors in a season and his five career weekly honors are also a program record.