McCaffery admits he may need to dig deeper into his bench

Jack Nunge underwent surgery Tuesday to repair the torn meniscus in his right knee and Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said he is confident that the 6-foot-11 sophomore will make a full recovery.
But in the meantime, it may be necessary for someone else to step in and help fill the 16 minutes per game that Nunge had been playing as a key reserve for the fifth-ranked Hawkeyes.
McCaffery, speaking on a Zoom conference with reporters Tuesday, did not discount the possibility that freshmen Kris Murray and Josh Ogundele might see some meaningful playing time to bolster the team’s depth in the final two regular-season games and postseason.
McCaffery used only eight players Sunday against Ohio State in the only game the Hawkeyes have played since Nunge was injured, bringing Keegan Murray, Patrick McCaffery and Joe Toussaint off the bench to supplement the starting lineup he has used all season.
"We're able to play those eight, do OK with it," McCaffery said. "But at some point we're going to need another big guy. I'm comfortable — I should say getting more comfortable — with the possibility of playing Josh and Kris in particular."
The 6-10, 285-pound Ogundele didn’t even make the trip to Ohio State because of an illness, but he is back at practice now. He has played in only five games this season — only one in Big Ten play — and logged just under 13 minutes.
Kris Murray, whose twin brother Keegan has had a highly successful freshman season, has played in 11 games and spent 28 minutes on the court, almost all of it in mop-up situations.
“I think he's ready for a shot,’’ McCaffery said. “That's a possibility. We could also play smaller, put Tony Perkins in there, a really athletic wing that really attacks the glass. There's a lot of ways we can go.’’
Nunge, who provided 7.1 points and 5.3 rebounds per game off the bench, underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL in the same knee early last season. However, McCaffery is optimistic he will be ready for an even larger role next season, probably replacing All-American Luka Garza as the team’s starting center.
"We expect him back sometime during the summer, maybe the middle, maybe the end of the summer," McCaffery said. "We expect him back next year. He has a very positive outlook on this whole thing despite what he's been through. He's been amazing, in my view."
The Hawkeyes host Nebraska at 8 p.m. Thursday, then finish the regular season with an 11:30 a.m. home game Sunday against No. 25 Wisconsin.