McCaffery admits he may need to dig deeper into his bench

Jack Nunge underwent surgery Tuesday to repair the torn meniscus in his right knee and Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said he is confident that the 6-foot-11 sophomore will make a full recovery.

But in the meantime, it may be necessary for someone else to step in and help fill the 16 minutes per game that Nunge had been playing as a key reserve for the fifth-ranked Hawkeyes.

McCaffery, speaking on a Zoom conference with reporters Tuesday, did not discount the possibility that freshmen Kris Murray and Josh Ogundele might see some meaningful playing time to bolster the team’s depth in the final two regular-season games and postseason.

McCaffery used only eight players Sunday against Ohio State in the only game the Hawkeyes have played since Nunge was injured, bringing Keegan Murray, Patrick McCaffery and Joe Toussaint off the bench to supplement the starting lineup he has used all season.

"We're able to play those eight, do OK with it," McCaffery said. "But at some point we're going to need another big guy. I'm comfortable — I should say getting more comfortable — with the possibility of playing Josh and Kris in particular."

