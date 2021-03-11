Murray ready to step into even larger role

Nothing seems to scare Keegan Murray anymore. You kind of wonder if anything ever did.
For a guy who hardly had a Division I scholarship offer coming out of Cedar Rapids Prairie in 2019 and who wasn’t much more highly regarded than that after a year in prep school, he has made an amazing transition to the rigors of the Big Ten.
He almost certainly has been the surprise player of the season for the Iowa basketball team.
And now he may be on the brink of assuming an even larger role.
If star forward Joe Wieskamp is unable to play in the Big Ten tournament in Indianapolis this weekend because of a sprained right ankle suffered Sunday against Wisconsin, Murray will step into the starting lineup for the nation’s No. 5-ranked team just as it steps into the most important part of the season.
The 6-foot-8 freshman forward doesn’t seem fazed.
"It’s what you’ve got to love about him," Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. "He’s always been that way. Nothing rattles him."
Murray gives at least some of the credit for his uncanny calm to the power of meditation. Or at least that’s what he calls it.
"It’s not really meditation," Murray said. "It’s more like listening to motivational speakers. Before the Wisconsin game, I listened to YouTube videos of Kobe Bryant. I listen to a lot of people. I listen to LeBron (James), just a lot of popular figures in today’s society. I just think that helps me before games to calm down and have a good mindset heading into the games."
It’s something he has done all season, and it seems to be working for him.
Murray has provided a consistent jolt of energy and athleticism off the bench for the Hawkeyes, averaging 7.2 points and 5.1 rebounds per game while ranking second on the team in blocked shots and third in steals. His playing time and productivity have increased during a closing stretch in which the Hawkeyes won seven of their last eight games.
All of that added up to a spot on the Big Ten’s all-freshman team this week. Of the other four players who made the unit, three were top-100 recruits. Murray was No. 332 on the 247Sports list last year.
Against Wisconsin on Sunday, the outcome was hanging in the balance until Murray grabbed two huge offensive rebounds in the final minutes to help the Hawkeyes pull out a 77-73 victory that clinched the No. 3 seed in the Big Ten tournament.
"He’s just a really good basketball player," McCaffery said. "He can play any one of the five positions. He can make a play for himself or for somebody else. He can shoot it outside or get to the rim. He really plays defense.
"He’s got a really good ability to play through a mistake, which is hard for a young guy. I’m really proud of him for that. He just has a really good sense of where to go and where to be. Even if he forgets, he just always seems to end up in the right place. That takes tremendous feel for how to play, and that’s what he has."
There is a chance that Wieskamp, a second-team All-Big Ten selection, will be ready to play in Friday’s 8 p.m. quarterfinal battle in Lucas Oil Stadium.
McCaffery said the 6-6 junior seemed to improve in the first few days after suffering the injury but he said he is "literally day to day." He said the decision on whether or not he plays will be left entirely to the team’s medical personnel.
The coach said he would prefer to have Wieskamp be 100% healthy before putting him on the court.
"The problem with that is you can't guarantee he's going to be at 100% if he plays Friday, Saturday, Sunday," McCaffery said. "We play Friday night, Saturday afternoon. We'll factor that in, as well.
"If he feels really good, my anticipation will be to play him on Friday. We'll see how he does. If he's not at or near 100%, then we might hold him. We're going to do what's in the best interest of the student-athlete, bottom line."
If Wieskamp can’t go, Murray will start, Joe Toussaint and Patrick McCaffery will get a bump in playing time off the bench and some of the Hawkeyes’ other freshmen will be called upon to see meaningful minutes. It could be Tony Perkins and Ahron Ulis, who have seen spot duty in the rotation, or it could be Keegan’s twin brother Kris, who hasn’t played much at all.
McCaffery said Kris has made big strides in the past month or so and he obviously provides similar size and athleticism to his brother.
"Kris has been great in practice," Keegan said. "He’s kept his head up. He’s been playing really well recently. … He just needs to stay ready before every game because you never know what might happen."
The Big Ten tournament would seem to be relatively insignificant compared to the NCAA tournament that follows. The Hawkeyes almost certainly are locked into a No. 2 seed in the Big Dance regardless of what they do on the court in Indianapolis.
But senior center Luka Garza said a Big Ten tournament title is a goal he and his teammates have contemplated for a very long time.
"We’re playing for a whole lot," Garza said. "We know the 2 seed is probably what we’re going to get but that’s not going to make us play any less hard. We’re going to play as hard as we can because we want to win the Big Ten championship as much as we want to win the national championship."