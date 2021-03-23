Solid season fell short of Hawkeyes' own lofty expectations

He and his teammates improved enough to make the NCAA tournament the following year, and they would have made it last year if not for the pandemic. They were even better this season and landed a No. 2 seed.

Garza alluded to that game early this season when the No. 3-ranked Hawkeyes squared off with No. 1 Gonzaga.

"If you would have asked me my freshman year at the end if we would be in a game where we were No. 3 in the country, I would have told you you were crazy," he said.

Garza also reflected on his own personal journey from an overweight, under-recruited high school sophomore to being a collegiate superstar.

He was a good player in his first two years and worked his way into being an absolutely extraordinary player in the past two. He won a few national player of the year awards last season and this season is likely to win almost all of them. He continued to improve statistically in almost every area.

McCaffery said he felt "truly blessed" to have had Garza on his team for four years.

"His leadership, his work ethic, his determination, his example for the young players, his consistency of effort and performance … we may never see another one like him," McCaffery said after Monday’s game.