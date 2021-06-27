There's no doubt now: Wieskamp isn't coming back

If you’re an Iowa basketball fan, you probably were thinking this at some point.
You hoped that after going through the NBA draft process, Joe Wieskamp would come to his senses, realize this isn’t the right time to turn pro, return to the Hawkeyes, average a couple dozen points per game next season and really raise his stock as a prospect for the 2022 draft.
Admit it. You held out hopes that it would happen that way, right?
It’s not happening.
We’ve suspected for some time that Wieskamp wasn’t coming back and in the past week it became a slam dunk.
The former Muscatine High School star has attacked his professional future with an immense amount of effort, determination and intelligence, and has raised his stock higher than if he averaged 30 a game next season.
The sensible thing now — really the only thing — is to stay in the draft and see what happens when NBA teams gather to divvy up this year’s talent on July 29.
Going into last week’s NBA pre-draft combine, Wieskamp was barely rated among the top 100 prospects. He was widely viewed as a premium shooter — no one ever has disputed that — who was a marginal athlete who might have a shot at making it as a role player.
Then he went to the combine in Chicago and recorded a vertical leap of 42 inches, fourth best among all the players there. He had the fourth best time in the lane agility drill and was sixth in the three-quarter sprint.
It became apparent he was a much better athlete than anyone anticipated.
He was measured at being 6 feet, 5.75 inches tall in his bare feet (6-7.25 with shoes), making him one of the few guys there who was actually the height displayed in the program last season. His wingspan was measured at 6-11.
Here was a real eye-popper: His body fat content was 4.1%, tied for second best among the combine participants. A healthy adult male in his 20s is supposed to have a body weight content between 8 and 19%.
That gives you an idea of how hard Wieskamp has worked and how badly he wants this to happen. Now. Not next year.
He didn’t look that great in the first 5-on-5 scrimmage on Thursday but it was largely a product of the team he played on. Everyone seemingly was intent on showcasing their own skills rather than functioning as a team and it showed on the scoreboard. They lost 94-54 with Wieskamp scoring a team-high eight points.
But he opened more eyes the next day, collecting 26 points and 10 rebounds while making 6 of 7 3-point attempts.
Insiders such as Bryan Kalbrosky of hoopshype.com listed him as one of the four players who most improved his stock in the athletic testing at the combine.
“As a floor spacer with solid athleticism, he is going to make a team very happy at the next level,’’ Kalbrosky wrote.
Another expert, Chad Ford, labeled Wieskamp one of the two big winners from the combine.
“Tested as a great athlete, an elite shooter, playmaker,’’ Ford wrote on Twitter. “Surprised he isn’t getting more late 1st looks.’’
It now appears Wieskamp definitely will be drafted, possibly higher than teammate Luka Garza although Garza didn’t hurt his own stock last week.
He did not play in the scrimmages because of a groin injury but he showed up 22 pounds lighter than he was last season and did surprisingly well in the drills that test quickness and agility.
The scouts already knew Garza could score, but his heightened athleticism probably solidified his place as a second-round pick.
That’s probably where Wieskamp will go, too, but you never know. It appears there is at least some chance he could be Iowa’s first first-round pick since Ricky Davis in 1998.