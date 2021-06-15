Wieskamp among invitees to NBA combine

In most years, the Iowa basketball program just hopes to possibly have one player invited to the NBA’s pre-draft combine.
This time it has two.
National player of the year Luka Garza and former Muscatine High School star Joe Wieskamp both are on the list of invitees for the camp, scheduled to be held all of next week in Chicago.
Illinois star Ayo Dosunmu also made the list, which includes only five Big Ten players.
The Fighting Illini’s other draft hopeful, Kofi Cockburn, was not invited to the combine but he and former Bettendorf star D.J. Carton, who played last season at Marquette, are among those invited to a special G League camp to be held this weekend, also in Chicago.
Dosunmu was rated as the 35th best prospect in the draft on a recent top-100 list published by USA Today. Garza is 45th with Wieskamp 97th and Cockburn 99th.
While Garza has mostly been working out on his own since the end of Iowa’s season — and reportedly has lost more than 20 pounds — Wieskamp has been part of a group of draft hopefuls who have worked out together in Las Vegas to prepare for the combine and individual workouts with NBA teams.
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said recently that he and his staff have tried to get Wieskamp all the information he needs to decide whether or not to stay in the draft or return to the Hawkeyes for his senior season.
"He’s in great shape," McCaffery said. "He’s been in Vegas training. He was here for awhile and then he took a little vacation, but he’s back training."
Wieskamp said in a recent interview with Max Feldman of frontofficegurus.com that he feels ready to play in the NBA.
"Throughout the pre-draft process I have really been working on shooting on the move, sprinting into the catch and being able to make quick decisions when reading the close out and making plays off the bounce," Wieskamp said. "I’ve also been working on lateral quickness defensively."
McCaffery said he wasn’t really sure what the determining factor will be for Wieskamp as to whether or not he stays in the draft, which is scheduled for July 29.
"Obviously, we would welcome him back, we would love to have him back," McCaffery said. "Terrific player and even better teammate, but he’s working hard to fulfill his dream. We want to support him in any way that we can.
"He’s got an interesting journey. Anybody that’s in that position where they’re interviewing with teams, working out for teams, going to the combine, it’s a highly competitive situation and he’s an incredibly competitive person. We’re rooting for him and we’ll help him in any way we can."