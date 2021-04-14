Wieskamp enters his name in the NBA draft for the second time

To many, it was a foregone conclusion that it would happen but Iowa coach Fran McCaffery confirmed it Wednesday.
Forward Joe Wieskamp has entered his name in the NBA draft.
As he did following his freshman season at Iowa two years ago, the former Muscatine High School star will go through the process of being evaluated and gathering information from NBA teams and then will make a decision sometime this summer about whether or not he stays in the draft.
“We’ve had a number of discussions, Joe and I,’’ McCaffery said on his first Zoom conference with reporters since the Hawkeyes’ season ended three weeks ago. “We met with folks from the NBA office (Tuesday) in an attempt to get him the most accurate and up-to-date information. Those discussions will be ongoing because that stuff gets updated and you want him to have the best possible information he can have.’’
The 6-foot-6 junior made positive strides last season as the Hawkeyes’ No. 2 scoring option behind national player of the year Luka Garza. He averaged 14.8 points and 6.6 rebounds per game and shot 46.2% from 3-point range. He was the only Division I player in the country to accumulate more than 400 points, 200 rebounds, 70 3-point field goals and 25 steals.
Wieskamp, who has started all 97 games that Iowa has played over the past three seasons, has a good idea of what he is getting into since he also went through the draft process in 2019.
“He’ll be invited by a number of teams, I’m sure, to try out, work out and also interview essentially,’’ McCaffery said. “So he’s got time to make his decision and he needs to take whatever time he needs to come to that conclusion.’’
The entire draft process has been pushed back about a month this year. The draft itself, normally held the third week of June, will be July 29. That means the NBA Combine, a showcase for the top 60 prospects, also will be more than a month later than usual.
McCaffery thinks Wieskamp will be there.
“I would think he’d get a combine invite,’’ he said. “I think he’s earned that.’’
McCaffery said an invitation to the combine is “a clear indication’’ of what teams think because they vote on who they want to be there.
“If you don’t get one, they’re basically telling you you’re not going to get drafted,’’ McCaffery said. “I think he’ll get drafted and I think he’ll get a combine invite …
“I do think he took steps this year to take his game to another level. I was really impressed with how he worked and how he performed. I think he’s got the right mindset and the right personality and demeanor to compete at that level and to put the necessary time in to make it happen.’’
Wieskamp said in a social media post Wednesday afternoon he'll graduate with a degree in finance this summer.
On the other hand, McCaffery left open the possibility that Wieskamp could be back playing in Carver-Hawkeye Arena next season.
“He loves playing here, he loves being a Hawk and he’ll go when he has all the information that he needs or he’ll stay when he has all the information he needs,’’ he said. “He’s smart, his parents are really intelligent. I’ve been really impressed with both he and his family with how they’ve gone about this process.’’
In the meantime, McCaffery said he is busy trying to formulate his roster for next season. The situation has been complicated by the changing NCAA transfer rules, which now will allow players to be immediately eligible after transferring.
As a result of that change, there already are more than 1,500 players in the NCAA transfer portal. McCaffery said he is likely to recruit at least one and possibly two big men out of the portal to replace Garza, who has graduated, and Jack Nunge, who is transferring to Xavier.
“We’ll get the roster where we need it to be, but right now it’s focusing on the guys that are here but also trying to see what post players are going to enroll,’’ McCaffery said.
He and his coaching staff were able to begin workouts with their returning players last week. Two players who are not in those workouts at the moment are starters CJ Fredrick and Connor McCaffery.
Fredrick had ongoing foot problems during the season and has not done anything since a March 22 loss to Oregon in the NCAA tournament. He probably will resume workouts in the next week or so.
Connor McCaffery underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum in one hip and he will have surgery on the other hip next week.
“He’ll be ready for November, no question,’’ Coach McCaffery said.