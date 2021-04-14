Wieskamp enters his name in the NBA draft for the second time

Wieskamp said in a social media post Wednesday afternoon he'll graduate with a degree in finance this summer.

On the other hand, McCaffery left open the possibility that Wieskamp could be back playing in Carver-Hawkeye Arena next season.

“He loves playing here, he loves being a Hawk and he’ll go when he has all the information that he needs or he’ll stay when he has all the information he needs,’’ he said. “He’s smart, his parents are really intelligent. I’ve been really impressed with both he and his family with how they’ve gone about this process.’’

In the meantime, McCaffery said he is busy trying to formulate his roster for next season. The situation has been complicated by the changing NCAA transfer rules, which now will allow players to be immediately eligible after transferring.

As a result of that change, there already are more than 1,500 players in the NCAA transfer portal. McCaffery said he is likely to recruit at least one and possibly two big men out of the portal to replace Garza, who has graduated, and Jack Nunge, who is transferring to Xavier.

“We’ll get the roster where we need it to be, but right now it’s focusing on the guys that are here but also trying to see what post players are going to enroll,’’ McCaffery said.