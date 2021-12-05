With or without Keegan, Hawkeyes ready to take on Illini

Iowa men's basketball coach Fran McCaffery said he is optimistic that star forward Keegan Murray will return to action when the Hawkeyes host Illinois on Monday night.
"He's a little better than he was …" McCaffery said Sunday when asked about the status of Murray’s injured right ankle. "As long as he’s ready to go, he’ll jump right back in there.”
But even if Murray can’t play or is limited in some way, it has become apparent that the Hawkeyes do not live by Keegan alone.
Playing without him Friday on the road at No. 2 Purdue in the Big Ten Conference opener, Iowa rallied from a 19-point deficit to get within two points with three minutes remaining before sustaining a 77-70 loss to the Boilermakers.
The Hawkeyes (7-1) face another large obstacle in Illinois, which fell out of the Associated Press Top 25 but has bounced back to win four straight games, including an 86-51 rout of Rutgers on Friday in its Big Ten opener.
Iowa’s players admitted that even though they lost, the Purdue game fortified their confidence that they can do big things even without a player who scored roughly a fourth of their points in the first seven games.
“This team plays with so much passion and confidence,’’ reserve center Josh Ogundele said. “I already knew before (Friday) that we could challenge any team in the country.’’
Ogundele was one of a handful of players who stepped up to make major contributions in Murray's absence.
The 6-foot-10, 265-pound sophomore played sparingly in eight games last season and logged only 18 minutes in the first seven games of this season, but played a career-high 16 minutes and had some good moments against Purdue big men Zach Edey and Trevion Williams. His totals of seven points and five rebounds both were career bests.
“He was huge,’’ said Patrick McCaffery, who led Iowa with 15 points. “We knew we were going to need him because they’ve got really big bodies. He was good. He kind of bumped them off their spots a little bit more because of his size.’’
Ogundele, who provides more girth and muscle than anyone else on the Iowa roster, could play a key role again against Illinois’ 7-foot, 285-pound Kofi Cockburn.
“He's going to be important,’’ Fran McCaffery said. “It was great for him to play significant minutes, to play well, gain confidence, especially when you get ready to go against a guy like Kofi. … I think it was good for him to have played Kofi last year (in the Big Ten tournament). I think it was good for him to have played Edey and Trevion on Friday. We just want him to continue to work and do the things that he does well and not try to do too much.’’
The Hawkeyes have beaten the Fighting Illini the past two times they came to Carver-Hawkeye Arena, something that Illinois seniors Trent Frazier and Da’Monte Williams reportedly pointed out to their teammates in the locker room immediately after beating Rutgers.
“Iowa City is one of those places we haven’t conquered yet,’’ Illinois coach Brad Underwood said Sunday.
Underwood said he fully expects to see Keegan Murray play against his team Monday.
“I always expect guys who are listed as out to come back and play against us,’’ he joked, adding that he has been extremely impressed with Murray this season.
“He’s electric in the open court,’’ Underwood said. “He’s what a pro looks like today. He can go get it off the glass, he can take it coast to coast, he can dunk on you, he finishes with either hand … We’re expecting him to play.’’
Underwood said he has been very impressed by the entire Iowa team and the way Coach McCaffery has transitioned his program from a style focused on a dominant center, Luka Garza, to a team of athletes that makes extensive use of pressure defense. He said the Hawkeyes may be even more potent offensively now.
“This is as athletic a team as there is in the Big Ten,’’ Underwood said.
“This team, I’m telling you, is going to compete for a championship. This team is that good.’’
McCaffery was equally complimentary of the Illini, who have managed to put together their recent winning streak without the services of dynamic point guard Andre Curbelo.
He said a big reason has been the dominance of Cockburn, who has averaged 24 points and 10.6 rebounds since missing the first three games because of a suspension.
"I think he's playing the best basketball of his life,’’ McCaffery said. “He's really active. He's in great shape. But you’ve got (Coleman) Hawkins, (Jacob) Grandison, Curbelo, Frazier, Williams, (Alfonso) Plummer. You’ve got a lot of weapons. These are all veteran guys that have been around."