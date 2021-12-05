With or without Keegan, Hawkeyes ready to take on Illini

Ogundele was one of a handful of players who stepped up to make major contributions in Murray's absence.

The 6-foot-10, 265-pound sophomore played sparingly in eight games last season and logged only 18 minutes in the first seven games of this season, but played a career-high 16 minutes and had some good moments against Purdue big men Zach Edey and Trevion Williams. His totals of seven points and five rebounds both were career bests.

“He was huge,’’ said Patrick McCaffery, who led Iowa with 15 points. “We knew we were going to need him because they’ve got really big bodies. He was good. He kind of bumped them off their spots a little bit more because of his size.’’

Ogundele, who provides more girth and muscle than anyone else on the Iowa roster, could play a key role again against Illinois’ 7-foot, 285-pound Kofi Cockburn.