Murray ignites Hawkeyes past Huskers

IOWA CITY – Whenever the University of Iowa men's basketball team gets off to a slow start, Keegan Murray is ready and waiting.

Sunday, Nebraska found out just what that means.

Murray laid the foundation for his career-high 37-point performance by scoring 14 straight points for Iowa, fueling a run which led the Hawkeyes to a 98-75 victory over the Cornhuskers at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The sophomore, who reached 30 points for the second straight game, finished his string of 14 straight during a game-deciding five-minute stretch midway through the first half.

“If we’re struggling a bit or are a bit sluggish, I’m looking to get an easy shot, get something in transition, get something in the post, just something to get us started,’’ Murray said.

That combination of inside and outside looks not only got Iowa started, it finished off Nebraska.

The last dozen of Murray's 14 straight points, part of his 24-point first-half effort, came during a 19-2 run that did more than erase a 15-11 lead the Cornhuskers had built.

It left Iowa firmly in control when Kris Murray knocked down a shot to give Iowa a 30-17 lead with 8 minutes, 43 remaining in the opening half and the margin only grew from there.

By the time the Hawkeyes took a 53-25 lead into the locker room at the half, Iowa had built a 16-0 advantage in fast break points and had turned a dozen Nebraska turnovers into 19 points.

“Early on, we were doing what we needed to do, but then (Keegan) Murray got them started, they went on a run and we tried to get it all back at once. You can’t do that,’’ Cornhuskers coach Fred Hoiberg said. “Sixteen points on breaks, 19-0 off of turnovers, that was the game.’’

Hoiberg expected Nebraska to experience difficulties in defending Murray, who he called “the most versatile player in the Big Ten,’’ something Murray demonstrated with his 3-of-4 touch from 3-point range, 4-of-5 effort at the free-throw line and 12-of-17 shooting performance inside the arc.

“You talk about three-level scorers. He’s a true definition of that,’’ Hoiberg said. “He’s a guy who be up and post, he beat us up and down the floor consistently, we got beat in the post-up position, tried a couple of different guys on him, tried size, tried to put a guard on him and they went to the post. Obviously, a very difficult cover.’’

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said he appreciates Murray’s steady demeanor.

“He just quietly kills you. He never lets up on either end of the floor and there are just so many ways he can hurt you,’’ McCaffery said, hinting that is why Murray is “considered a top-10 pick.’’

Murray didn’t do it alone.

As Iowa built a lead which grew as large as 36 points on two occasions in the second half, Murray benefited from the help of guards Joe Toussaint and Payton Sandfort.

Toussaint recorded three steals and three of his four assists and Sandfort collected 10 of his 12 points in the opening 20 minutes.

Two of those assists fed Murray, both after a 3-pointer by Murray pushed Iowa in front to stay at 17-15 with just under 13 minutes to play in the first half. The first came on a lengthy pass that set up a dunk on a break to extend the Hawkeye lead to 23-15 and the second on a no-look, behind-the-back pass for a slam which grew the Iowa lead to 28-17 with 9:56 left in the half.

By the time Toussaint made his second connection with Murray, Sandfort had hit the first of his two first-half 3-point baskets.

The first gave Iowa a 26-15 margin, its first double-digit lead of the game, and his second extended the advantage to 33-19 with 8:22 to play in the half.

“I felt good, felt comfortable. I always feel like that next one is going down. The first half, everybody had it going and I think it started on the defensive end, getting stops and turnovers,’’ said Sandfort, who had a team-high eight rebounds to go with his 12 points.

About the only thing that disappointed McCaffery as Iowa (17-7, 7-6 Big Ten) moved above the .500 mark in league play for the first time in three tries this season was the intensity of its effort in the second half as the Cornhuskers chipped away at their deficit.

“When you get up big like that, it can be hard to keep playing your game,’’ Sandfort said. “We got a little complacent and he just wanted us to keep working to get better and win the last eight minutes.’’

Led by a 14-point game from Derrick Walker, Nebraska (7-18, 1-13 Big Ten) pulled within 78-59 with 8:18 remaining.

Murray scored the Hawkeyes’ next four points and the Cornhuskers never pulled closer than 21 points the rest of the game.

