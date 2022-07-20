 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story
IOWA BASKETBALL

Murray works to create his own Hawkeye legacy

  • Updated
  • 0
Indiana Iowa Basketball

Iowa forward Kris Murray shoots over Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis during a game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena last season. The junior wants to be at the top of opponents' scouting reports next season.

 Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press

IOWA CITY – Kris Murray didn’t have a lot of time to get caught up watching his twin brother Keegan Murray play his way to most valuable player honors in the NBA Summer League last week.

The University of Iowa junior was busy working on his own future.

“I can’t just take a week off even though I love Keegan and I’m going to support him,’’ Murray said Tuesday prior to a workout at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

“We had a week of workouts and I can’t miss those. I could watch him on TV and I can always call him whenever.’’

Mostly, Kris Murray has other priorities right now.

He’s working to make his 2022-23 season in a Hawkeye uniform every bit as successful as the season his brother enjoyed last year before being chosen by Sacramento with the fourth pick of last month’s NBA draft.

People are also reading…

Murray also wants to be his own player, building his game around his individual strengths much as his brother did last season while earning consensus All-American honors.

“I’m definitely a more independent person. I definitely believe I can make my own impact on this team, separate from Keegan,’’ Murray said. “I think my legacy will be different. I think the one he left was a platform for the rest of the team to grow and especially for me to kind of take over the role he had last year.’’

Kris Murray tested the NBA draft process as well earlier this year, training with his brother and other players in Chicago in May, but he withdrew from the draft on the June 1 deadline with hopes of growing his game this season at Iowa.

“I have a lot to accomplish here,’’ said Murray, who was the Hawkeyes’ top scorer and rebounder off the bench last season with averages of 9.7 points and 4.3 boards per game.

There were offers to move on.

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery revealed Tuesday that Murray had a two-way offer from at least one NBA team, something Kris confirmed.

Two-way players spend most of the season in the NBA’s G League and are limited to no more than 45 days with their NBA team with compensation split between corresponding time in each league.

Murray believes he can do better than that a year from now, one of the reasons he spent last week on the court in the practice gym at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

“I’ll always have the opportunity to make money and be able to showcase my talents on a national level,’’ he said. “But, having the college experience and being able to kind of distance myself from Keegan and take on a leadership role and being on the top of scouting reports this year will help me a lot in my future.’’

McCaffery views that as an early sign of the leadership and imprint that Murray can have on next season’s Iowa team.

“This is the first time he hasn’t played with his brother and he accepted that challenge by coming back. He bet on himself,’’ McCaffery said. “A lot of guys, they have a two-way contract, they take it and he could have gone to a two-way if he wanted it, but he wanted to come back. He loves his teammates and he wants the responsibility that’s going to be placed on him. He’s ready for it, he’s worked hard for it and I’m excited for him.’’

Murray embraces the expectations that accompany his new challenge.

He has worked to improve his upper-body strength and has added around four pounds of muscle to his 6-foot-8 frame, now weighing around 229 pounds.

“I want high expectations. I have them for myself and I’m working every day to achieve them,’’ Murray said. “I think people will see a lot of growth.’’

+1 
Kris Murray.jpeg

Kris Murray
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Injured Hawkeye commit making progress

Injured Hawkeye commit making progress

Injured Iowa women's basketball commit Ava Jones is making progress as she recovers from injuries suffered when she and three family members were struck by a car.

Hawkeyes' Dix works toward return

Hawkeyes' Dix works toward return

Incoming Iowa freshman Josh Dix, 6-foot-5 wing from Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, said his patience has been tested as he continues to make steady progress while working his way back from surgery to repair a broken tibia and fibula in his right leg.

Hawkeyes set nonconference schedule

Hawkeyes set nonconference schedule

An 11-game nonconference schedule that includes opponents from the Atlantic Coast Conference, the Big East, Big 12 and possibly the Pac-12 awaits the Iowa basketball team this coming season.

Hawkeye collective to be unveiled Tuesday

Hawkeye collective to be unveiled Tuesday

Organizers of The Swarm Collective are scheduled to unveil a name, image and likeness collective benefiting University of Iowa student-athletes Tuesday in University Heights.

Hawkeye coaches: Swarm Collective 'essential'

Hawkeye coaches: Swarm Collective 'essential'

Brad Heinrichs, the head of the new NIL endeavor that will benefit University of Iowa football and men’s and women’s basketball student-athletes, said Tuesday he is uncertain how much money it will take to put together a sustainable program.

Fennelly sees unique recruits helping ISU

Fennelly sees unique recruits helping ISU

Back on the road this month seeking future talent on the recruiting trail, Iowa State women’s basketball coach Bill Fennelly is looking to build on some recent momentum.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News