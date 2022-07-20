Murray works to create his own Hawkeye legacy

IOWA CITY – Kris Murray didn’t have a lot of time to get caught up watching his twin brother Keegan Murray play his way to most valuable player honors in the NBA Summer League last week.

The University of Iowa junior was busy working on his own future.

“I can’t just take a week off even though I love Keegan and I’m going to support him,’’ Murray said Tuesday prior to a workout at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

“We had a week of workouts and I can’t miss those. I could watch him on TV and I can always call him whenever.’’

Mostly, Kris Murray has other priorities right now.

He’s working to make his 2022-23 season in a Hawkeye uniform every bit as successful as the season his brother enjoyed last year before being chosen by Sacramento with the fourth pick of last month’s NBA draft.

Murray also wants to be his own player, building his game around his individual strengths much as his brother did last season while earning consensus All-American honors.

“I’m definitely a more independent person. I definitely believe I can make my own impact on this team, separate from Keegan,’’ Murray said. “I think my legacy will be different. I think the one he left was a platform for the rest of the team to grow and especially for me to kind of take over the role he had last year.’’

Kris Murray tested the NBA draft process as well earlier this year, training with his brother and other players in Chicago in May, but he withdrew from the draft on the June 1 deadline with hopes of growing his game this season at Iowa.

“I have a lot to accomplish here,’’ said Murray, who was the Hawkeyes’ top scorer and rebounder off the bench last season with averages of 9.7 points and 4.3 boards per game.

There were offers to move on.

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery revealed Tuesday that Murray had a two-way offer from at least one NBA team, something Kris confirmed.

Two-way players spend most of the season in the NBA’s G League and are limited to no more than 45 days with their NBA team with compensation split between corresponding time in each league.

Murray believes he can do better than that a year from now, one of the reasons he spent last week on the court in the practice gym at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

“I’ll always have the opportunity to make money and be able to showcase my talents on a national level,’’ he said. “But, having the college experience and being able to kind of distance myself from Keegan and take on a leadership role and being on the top of scouting reports this year will help me a lot in my future.’’

McCaffery views that as an early sign of the leadership and imprint that Murray can have on next season’s Iowa team.

“This is the first time he hasn’t played with his brother and he accepted that challenge by coming back. He bet on himself,’’ McCaffery said. “A lot of guys, they have a two-way contract, they take it and he could have gone to a two-way if he wanted it, but he wanted to come back. He loves his teammates and he wants the responsibility that’s going to be placed on him. He’s ready for it, he’s worked hard for it and I’m excited for him.’’

Murray embraces the expectations that accompany his new challenge.

He has worked to improve his upper-body strength and has added around four pounds of muscle to his 6-foot-8 frame, now weighing around 229 pounds.

“I want high expectations. I have them for myself and I’m working every day to achieve them,’’ Murray said. “I think people will see a lot of growth.’’