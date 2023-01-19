Patrick McCaffery nears Hawkeye return

IOWA CITY – Patrick McCaffery is moving closer to a return to the court for the Iowa basketball team.
Coach Fran McCaffery said Thursday that the junior who stepped back from competition earlier this month to deal with anxiety has been on the practice court with the Hawkeyes this week.
“He’s doing a lot better. He practiced the other day, looked good. He’ll practice today, see if he’s ready to go," the Iowa coach said during his weekly news conference.
The final call will belong to Patrick McCaffery, who indicated when he announced he was taking a leave from competition that he would play again when he was “ready."
Averaging 12.8 points and 4.8 rebounds in 14 starts for the Hawkeyes this season, McCaffery has not been in uniform for Iowa’s last four games after announcing on Jan. 4 that he was taking an indefinite leave of absence from the competition.
He has remained involved with the team since that time, attending practices and watching both home and road games from a spot on the end of the Iowa bench.
McCaffery did put in a workout on the court at Carver-Hawkeye Arena prior to the Hawkeyes’ game against Maryland on Sunday, but was back in sweats when the full team began its pregame work.
He was on the practice court on Tuesday with Iowa and was expected to go again on Thursday.
The Hawkeyes were given Wednesday off from practice after a scheduled game against Northwestern was postponed.
“Most of the guys were in shooting anyway," coach McCaffery said. “Now we just get ready for the next one."
That next one is Saturday, when Iowa visits Ohio State at 1 p.m.
Coach McCaffery did not give any indication whether it was possible that Patrick McCaffery could return to competition in the Big Ten Conference road test against a Buckeyes team that is dealing with a five-game losing streak.
He did say he believes his son is anxious to get back on the court as soon as possible.
“The first step was obviously to get back for practice and see where he was physically in terms of his conditioning. He was pretty good. So, that was good to see," McCaffery said.
Teammates said they are ready to welcome his return as well whenever he is ready.
“We’re excited that he’s back out there," forward Kris Murray said. “It will be good for us to have another scorer and rebounder on the court. He helps our team."
Forward Payton Sandfort agrees.
“It’s exciting to get our brother back out there," he said. “He gives us more depth. Obviously, a very versatile scorer, hopefully he steps back right back into his role and is hot like he was earlier in the year. It will be good to have a full group."
While he has taken a couple of weeks to concentrate on his well-being, McCaffery has reportedly been himself around teammates.
“Patrick has been Patrick," Sandfort said. “He’s always fun to be around. When he wins that battle it will be great for him and good for us to have him back."
Murray said stepping away hasn’t changed the energy-filled personality that has been a trait of McCaffery since the two first competed against each other as youths.
“He’s been around a lot the last few weeks, always with a smile on his face, joking with guys," Murray said. “He’s Patrick and we’re glad he is on our side."
While Patrick McCaffery moves closer to a return to action, Josh Ogundele is expected to miss a seventh straight game.
The backup post player has been sidelined with a knee injury and hasn’t played since being on the court for three minutes in Iowa’s Dec. 21 loss to Eastern Illinois.
“It would be nice to get Josh back," coach McCaffery said. “I think he’s getting closer, but he’s not there yet."