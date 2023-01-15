Perkins heats up, Hawkeyes win fourth straight (copy)

IOWA CITY — There was not a doubt in Tony Perkins’ mind.
Perkins knew if he was going to shake a recent shooting funk — 6-of-28 in Iowa’s last three games — turning things around started with looking in a mirror.
“The coaches, they kept saying, ‘Keep being yourself. Keep being aggressive,’ and that’s what I did," Perkins said.
The junior buried 10-of-13 shots and scored a career-high 22 points Sunday to lead the Hawkeyes to their fourth straight victory, an 81-67 win over Maryland at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
“It was one of those deals where I had to figure it out for myself. I was thinking too much. I was in my own head a bit," Perkins said. “I just needed to play."
That was exactly what he did from the start.
Perkins collected 15 of his points in the first half, nine of Iowa’s first 17 to help the Hawkeyes to a 17-10 lead midway through the first half.
“That was huge for him," senior Connor McCaffery said. “He’s so key. He brings energy, toughness, brings a lot to our squad. … Guys go through stretches like this, a two or three game lull, and you just have work yourself through it."
Perkins regained his touch on his mid-range pull-up jump shot in transition, forcing the Maryland defense to collapse on him and opening opportunities on the perimeter.
“When Tony gets going like that, it opens a lot of things," coach Fran McCaffery said.
Perkins wasn’t the only Hawkeye to enjoy a breakthrough game Sunday.
Ahron Ulis, 4-for-14 from the field in Iowa’s last three games, scored seven of his nine points in the opening half as well.
The Hawkeyes needed that type of contribution, forced to go with a smaller lineup after big men Kris Murray and Filip Rebraca each picked up a pair of fouls in the first half.
Murray sat the final 11 minutes, 20 seconds and Rebraca joined him on the bench for the rest of the half when he picked up his second foul with 7:26 to go.
The Terrapins had trimmed an early Hawkeye lead to 19-16 before Iowa was forced to play small ball, utilizing a five-guard lineup that featured McCaffery and Payton Sandfort on the interior.
Putting the additional quickness to work, the Iowa edge grew from three points to 16.
The hard-to-guard Hawkeyes used 3-pointers from Sandfort, Ulis and McCaffery to build a lead which reached 37-21 on a second-chance basket by Perkins with 3:45 left in the opening half.
“Those five guards, they really fought," coach McCaffery said. “They extended the lead."
Maryland played its way back into the game early in the second half when Iowa switched to a zone in hopes of preventing Murray and Rebraca from picking up a quick third foul.
The Terrapins, led by 20 points from Jahmir Young, scored the first eight points of the second half and eventually trimmed Iowa’s 43-33 halftime lead to 47-44 on a 3-point basket by Donald Carey with 16:31 remaining.
Perkins wasn’t having any of that.
He passed his previous career-high scoring total of 20 recorded in a game at Nebraska last season with a thunderous one-handed breakaway dunk with 14:32 remaining.
Drawing contact on the play, Perkins hit the free throw to give Iowa a 50-44 lead while starting a run of eight straight points which left Iowa in control.
“I know he had been struggling, but he’s their glue guy," Maryland coach Kevin Willard said. “He doesn’t attempt a three but he scores 22 points. He knows who he is and plays that way."
Murray, who scored all but two of his 19 points in the second half, buried a 3-pointer and scored off one of Maryland’s 12 turnovers to give the Hawkeyes a 55-44 lead with 12:33 remaining.
The Terrapins (11-6, 2-4 Big Ten) came no closer than six points the rest of the way and when they did, Sandfort hit from 3-point range to push Iowa back up 60-51 with 9:09 left.
Murray and McCaffery, whose 12-point game was matched by Sandfort, scored 16 of Iowa’s final 18 points over the final 7:01 to move the Hawkeyes (12-6, 4-3) above the .500 in conference play for the first time this season.