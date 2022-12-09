Rebraca, fast-starting Hawkeyes roll

IOWA-ISU ITEMS

Veteran replacement: With Kris Murray watching from the bench with a walking boot on his left foot, Iowa added an experienced starter to its lineup Thursday.

Connor McCaffery made his first start of the season but the 67th of his career in the game against Iowa State.

Three for all: Every starter contributed at least one 3-point field goal to the Hawkeyes' 7-for-14 start from behind the arc in the opening half.

That included Filip Rebraca, who knocked down his first three of the season and his second in the 45 games he has played for Iowa in the first half.

He added a second to extend the Hawkeye lead to 73-49 with 3:31 remaining in the game.

Up next: Wisconsin at Iowa, Sunday, 5:30 p.m.; McNeese at Iowa State, Sunday, 5 p.m.