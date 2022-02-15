Rebraca, Hawkeyes prepare for a different test

Filip Rebraca is preparing for a different type of challenge as the Iowa basketball team works toward Thursday’s game against Michigan.

Wolverines sophomore Hunter Dickinson brings a unique skill set to the post position that the Hawkeyes must prepare to deal with in the 6 p.m. game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

"I have gone against guys like Kofi (Cockburn of Illinois) and Zach Edey (of Purdue) who are very low-post dominant, they very rarely shoot outside of the paint," Rebraca said Tuesday.

"Hunter Dickinson has the ability to shoot a mid-range shot, shoot a 3-pointer. It’s going to be difficult, but I have to do what I can to make it hard on him."

Those unique skills for a big man make the 7-foot-1 Alexandria, Va., native who competed for DeMatha Catholic High School in Washington, D.C., the challenge he has become.

Dickinson leads Michigan in both scoring and rebounding, averaging 18.1 points and 8.2 boards per game and has been playing some of his best basketball of the season in recent games.

He has reached double figures 19 times during the Wolverines’ 13-10 start to the season and has topped 20 points four times in his last six games.

Dickinson ranks fifth in the conference in scoring, rebounding and with a 56.7% shooting touch, in addition to ranking sixth in the Big Ten with an average of 1.2 blocks per game.

A patient left-handed shooter who is as effective with a jump hook as he is from behind the arc, Dickinson earned second-team All-American honors from the Associated Press a year ago when he was selected as the Big Ten freshman of the year while earning first-team all-conference recognition.

None of that surprised Iowa coach Fran McCaffery.

"I love his game. That’s why I recruited him so hard," McCaffery said. "I’ve watched him since he was a young kid and have thought a lot of him since that time. I watched him in trials for USA U19 team that Patrick (McCaffery) tried out for and he played well there. He just keeps getting better."

McCaffery said he appreciates what Dickinson does beyond his scoring ability.

"He’s always been a good passer out of the post, something that is probably part of being double teamed since he was in the fourth grade," McCaffery said. "He’s always been a competitor."

On a Michigan team that shares Iowa’s 7-6 record in Big Ten play, Dickinson said the Wolverines must find some late-season consistency.

Michigan followed an 82-58 win over then third-ranked Purdue last Thursday by completing a stretch of four games in eight days with a 68-57 loss to Ohio State at home on Saturday.

"We’re not in the best position we could be in, but we still control our destiny," Dickinson said following the Purdue game. "The rest of our games, all (seven) of them are against teams in front of us. It’s still in our hands."

And he understands his role in making that happen.

"I feel like I have been going up against physical big men in every contest. There are a lot of great big men, strong. The Big Ten is a really good league and if you want to play in the Big Ten you have got to be tough," Dickinson said.

Rebraca gets that as well as he prepares for his next challenge in dealing with Dickinson.

"He is a unique player for a big man, and I know I have to be ready for that," Rebraca said. "That is my next test."

It’s one of several the Hawkeyes will deal with in upcoming days.

Thursday’s game is the first of three Iowa will play in a six-day stretch, traveling to Ohio State for a 1:30 p.m. game Saturday before hosting Michigan State on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

"I played games on back-to-back days (for North Dakota) in The Summit League last year and it can be grueling, something you have to fight through, but you cannot get ahead of yourself," Rebraca said. "Michigan is all that matters right now."

