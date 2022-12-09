Rebuilt Gophers catch Hawkeyes' attention

There are few similarities to the Minnesota women’s basketball team Iowa handled easily a year ago.

The Hawkeyes routed the Golden Gophers by an average of 33 points in a pair of wins last season, but that Minnesota team is a memory.

Nine newcomers are part of a rebuilt roster, including four freshmen and one sophomore who have been lineup regulars for one of the youngest teams in the Big Ten Conference.

“This Minnesota team is a very different Minnesota team and we need to understand that," Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said.

As Iowa works toward Saturday’s 8 p.m. tipoff at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Bluder said the Hawkeyes must be ready to face a team that has had six of its nine games decided by six points or less.

“They’re talented, but young and it’s been hard for them to put away close games," Bluder said. “As they gain experience, they’re going to get better at that."

Bluder considers the matchup to be a potential trap game in Iowa’s schedule.

After facing three ranked opponents in the last four games and taking down 10th-ranked Iowa State 70-57 on Wednesday, the Hawkeyes’ final game before the start of finals week sits in an awkward spot.

“We can’t underestimate them," Bluder said.

The Golden Gophers’ four freshmen starters are all natives of the Twin Cities, players Iowa coaches are familiar with as they recruited the area.

“We’ve seen them play, just not with Minnesota and they’re good players," Bluder said.

Freshmen Mara Braun, Amaya Battle and Mallory Heyer combine to average 40.9 points per game and are helping the Golden Gophers (5-4, 1-0 Big Ten) push the pace.

“They are much more of an up-tempo team right now than they have been so our transition defense has just got to be good," Bluder said.

The game also pairs sisters Monika and Maggie Czinano.

While Monika Czinano has been a four-year starter in the post for the Hawkeyes, her younger sister is seeing the most extensive playing time of her career for the Golden Gophers.

The 6-foot sophomore is averaging 5.3 points and just under 16 minutes per game in a reserve role.

Bluder describes Maggie Czinano as a good passer and rebounder whose presence on the floor changes the dynamics of having two sisters on the floor for competing teams.

“Now that she’s playing more, things are a bit different," Bluder said.

The Czinano sisters’ parents will be seated in different areas Saturday — their father with Minnesota fans and their mother with Iowa fans — and both will be wearing microphones for the Big Ten Network telecast of the game.