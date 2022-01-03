Resilient Hawkeyes earn first Big Ten win

IOWA CITY — When Maryland made its move Monday, Iowa didn't blink.

The Hawkeyes withstood repeated runs by the Terrapins to earn their first Big Ten victory of the season, holding on for an 80-75 win at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

"We maintained our composure. Maryland is a team that goes on runs, 13-0, 11-2, that's what they do," Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. "They'll go 8-for-10, 8-for-11, you guard against it. You changes defenses, run sets, use fresh bodies, do what you can.''

Iowa never got rattled, kept working.

"I thought our toughness was the difference,'' said Keegan Murray, who matched a career high with 35 points on 14-of-21 shooting. "In the Big Ten, every game is going to be a battle and I felt down the stretch, we showed a lot of toughness.''

Murray displayed that late, scoring his final points on a putback with 36 seconds remaining to give the Hawkeyes a 76-70 margin, enough of a cushion to hold off the Terrapins.

"I had a feeling this would be a close game," McCaffery said. "Maryland's a good team, has good talent, and in close games you have to get stops, you have to make some plays. We did a good job of that when we needed it most."