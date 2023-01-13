Sandfort fuels Hawkeyes past Wolverines

IOWA ITEMS

Playing the point: Josh Dix played 31 minutes Thursday, many at the point in the second half. The freshman finished with a team-high five assists and committed just one turnover in his new role.

"It's something we've been working on in practice," Dix said. "I played it in high school so I was pretty comfortable."

Mulvey's minutes: With Josh Ogundele still out with a knee injury, Riley Mulvey saw 13 minutes as the back-up to Filip Rebraca in the post.

Mulvey finished with four points, two boards and a steal in the win.

"He's gaining some experience right now that is only going to help him," Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said.

Up next: Maryland at Iowa, Sunday, 3:30 p.m.