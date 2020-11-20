Stronger Wieskamp feels ready for almost anything

"Gaining strength is going to allow me to be more physical on those drives and being able to cope with the contact and them being up in my space, but also just becoming a smarter player," he said.

To that end, he also spent a lot of time since last season looking at video of how teams defended him.

"Looking back there are things I could have done to create more opportunities," Weiskamp said. "That’s the reason I went back and watched those things. I’m looking forward to learning from those and being better this season."

He took a step up last season. After averaging 11.1 points and 4.9 rebounds per game while making the Big Ten’s all-freshman team in 2018-19, he averaged 14.0 and 6.1 last season. He also led the Big Ten in free throw percentage although his other shooting numbers dropped off somewhat.

"The thing about Joe, he's an incredibly hard worker and he's smart," Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. "What you're going to see now is a guy as a junior who started for two years and has been a really good player, not only in our league but nationally, and he's just going to be better. … He's just going to be a really aggressive offensive player in his junior year, and now he's physically ready to be one of the elite players in the country."