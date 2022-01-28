The finishing five: Hawkeyes and Boilermakers

Five things to ponder following the Iowa basketball team's 83-73 loss to No. 6 Purdue on Thursday night:
1. The touch
Purdue's 61.2% shooting touch marked the fourth time in six games an opponent has shot better than 50% against the Hawkeyes.
It was by far the best shooting effort of the season by an Iowa opponent, however. The previous season high was 52.6% shot by Virginia in the Hawkeyes' 75-74 win in the Big Ten/ACC Shootout.
It was also Purdue's best shooting effort against anybody in nearly two years, the best since the Boilermakers shot 63.1% in a 104-68 victory over the Hawkeyes on Feb. 5, 2020.
Coach Matt Painter's team helped itself with a 13-of-22 touch from 3-point range, a 59.1% effort that also was the best of the season by an Iowa opponent. The previous high was 50% by Virginia.
The last time Purdue hit 13 3-pointers and shot at least 59% from behind the arc also came against the Hawkeyes. The Boilermakers went 20 of 33 from 3-point range in an 87-64 win over Iowa on Jan. 20, 2018.
2. The decision
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery faced a decision that every coach wrestles with when Keegan Murray picked up his second foul with 11 minutes, 19 seconds remaining in the first half.
Even as Purdue built a lead, McCaffery stuck to his normal philosophy in that situation, and the Hawkeyes' scoring leader did not return to the game until the second half.
Murray, like most players, indicated following the game he would have liked to have been back on the court before Iowa went into the locker room trailing 48-33 at halftime.
He also said he respected McCaffery's decision, saying, "That's why he's the coach."
McCaffery, like a number of coaches, believes that sitting Murray for the rest of the half gave him a better chance to compete in the second half.
"He got his third right away in the second half," McCaffery said. "Then I left him in so now if he gets another one then all of a sudden he's got four and has to sit for 14 minutes."
Instead, "He gets his third, he keeps playing. He was good in the second half. We needed him to be better. You say, 'Oh, he had an off game,' but 14 (points) and 9 (rebounds) is pretty good. The kid did a lot of good things. He's defending guys, in some cases a lot bigger than him, but he was good."
3. The comfort zone
Kris Murray led Iowa in scoring for just the second time this season, finishing with 23 points on 6-of-15 shooting.
Murray saw extended minutes after Keegan Murray picked up a second foul just over eight minutes into the game and later after Filip Rebraca tweaked an ankle that limited him to 11 minute of playing time.
"I thought Kris was great the whole game," Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. "He had to play a lot. Keegan was in foul trouble and Filip tweaked his ankle so we just kind of left him out there."
McCaffery appreciated the effort Kris Murray brought on both ends of the court.
"Just to see him play with that level of comfort and confidence is really important for him and for us," McCaffery said.
4. The start
Iowa's sluggish first half was a source of frustration for players and coaches.
McCaffery felt the Hawkeyes were a little disconnected in the first half as Purdue piled up 48 points and opened a 15-point halftime advantage.
"We were late on stuff and then we tried to do it all on our own offensively. We're not a team that has 10 assists and 24 baskets. Everybody was trying to go one on one," McCaffery said.
"In the second half, our defense was way better, our press, our half-court defense and our offense. We got to the bonus by the 11-minute mark so we're driving the ball, multiple penetration. That's the way we have to play to beat that team.''
McCaffery said he was proud of the fight he saw from Iowa but was left with mixed emotions.
"You're disappointed because they know better," he said. "So, hopefully we'll learn from it."
5. The flip side
Purdue coach Matt Painter praised the play of Isaiah Thompson, who broke out of a recent slump to lead four Boilermakers in double figures with an 18-point game.
Averaging 5.7 points on the season, Thompson went 6-for-8 from the field against Iowa and hit 4-of-6 3-point shots.
"He stepped up and made some plays," Painter said, calling Thompson "opportunistic."
The Purdue coach was a little perplexed by the Boilermakers' struggles at the line.
Iowa kept itself in the game as Purdue hit just 10 of its 22 attempts at the free throw line.
"We were making some plays, but we weren't capitalizing by missing free throws," Painter said.
Jaden Ivey, who came off the bench to finish with 15 points after missing Sunday's game against Northwestern with a hip flexor, hit just 2-of-7 attempts at the line.
"I don't know what was going on. I was out of rhythm, first game back," he said.