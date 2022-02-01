The finishing five: Hawkeyes and Nittany Lions

2. The play

The only reason the game reached overtime was because of an athletic tip-in at the buzzer at the end of regulation by Keegan Murray.

His tip of a missed 3-point shot by Jordan Bohannon extended the game and came as part of a 21-point performance by the sophomore who sat out the final 11 minutes, 20 seconds of the opening half after picking up his second foul.

Coach Fran McCaffery praised Murray for the buzzer-beating execution on a night when he struggled with a 6-of-18 game from the field, hitting just one of his first nine shots from the field.

"Just a phenomenal court-awareness play. His shot was off, and he just went under the basket and tipped it back in," McCaffery said during his Hawkeye Radio Network postgame interview. "I mean, those kind of plays are what he does, so really proud of him."

3. The absence

Iowa misses Connor McCaffery's presence when he is not on the court in late-game situations.

The senior's leadership and court sense seem to help the Hawkeyes' flow in the final minutes of games.