The finishing five: Hawkeyes and Scarlet Knights

The Hawkeyes scored eight second-chance points in the first half but didn't record a putback after the break and ultimately were beaten 11-9 on the offensive glass.

Iowa has lost the rebounding battle in each of its five losses this season by a double-digit margin.

Keegan Murray and Filip Rebraca combined for 23 of the Hawkeyes' 38 rebounds and seven of the nine Iowa had on the offensive glass. Only one of those offensive boards came after halftime.

3. The rejection

Rutgers blocked 10 Iowa shots, double the total of any Hawkeye opponent this season.

The previous high of five was the work of Indiana in Iowa's win over the Hoosiers last week.

"The guys did a fantastic job with the game plan," Scarlet Knights coach Steve Pikiell said. "Playing an elite team that runs and that gets to the free throw line, real proud of them. Just found a way to get stops. It was as good of a defensive effort as I've seen."

Clifford Omoruyi and Geo Baker led Rutgers with three blocks apiece.

4. The struggles