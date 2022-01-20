The finishing five: Hawkeyes and Scarlet Knights

Five thoughts to ponder following the Iowa basketball team's 48-46 loss at Rutgers on Wednesday:
1. The call
It made little sense for a hand check foul behind the 3-point arc to be the difference maker in a game as physical as the one Iowa and Rutgers played on Wednesday.
The call on Keegan Murray sent Ron Harper Jr. to the line where he knocked down the game-winning free throws.
Coach Fran McCaffery was asked multiple questions about the situation during his postgame media session, saying he was "pretty surprised" that the whistle was blown in that situation.
"You know, it was very physical throughout the game," McCaffery said, adding, "... It was a game that should have come down to overtime."
McCaffery said he was given no explanation for the call.
"I wish I did," he said.
2. The boards
Rebounding ultimately became an issue for the Hawkeyes on Wednesday, a familiar story line for Iowa in its losses this season.
After matching the Scarlet Knights on the boards with 23 during a first half that ended with the Hawkeyes ahead 27-24, Rutgers out-rebounded Iowa 26-15 over the final 20 minutes and neutralized things on the offensive boards.
The Hawkeyes scored eight second-chance points in the first half but didn't record a putback after the break and ultimately were beaten 11-9 on the offensive glass.
Iowa has lost the rebounding battle in each of its five losses this season by a double-digit margin.
Keegan Murray and Filip Rebraca combined for 23 of the Hawkeyes' 38 rebounds and seven of the nine Iowa had on the offensive glass. Only one of those offensive boards came after halftime.
3. The rejection
Rutgers blocked 10 Iowa shots, double the total of any Hawkeye opponent this season.
The previous high of five was the work of Indiana in Iowa's win over the Hoosiers last week.
"The guys did a fantastic job with the game plan," Scarlet Knights coach Steve Pikiell said. "Playing an elite team that runs and that gets to the free throw line, real proud of them. Just found a way to get stops. It was as good of a defensive effort as I've seen."
Clifford Omoruyi and Geo Baker led Rutgers with three blocks apiece.
4. The struggles
Iowa's 46 points were the fewest scored by the Hawkeyes since a 65-45 loss at Wisconsin on March 7, 2019, and the inability to put the ball in the basket had a lot to do with Iowa's issues.
The Hawkeyes hit just 16-of-61 shots from the field, a 27.9% effort. Only a 27% night at Iowa State was worse than the number Iowa put up Wednesday.
As bad as the Hawkeyes' overall shooting was, it was even worse from 3-point range where Iowa shot 22.2%, connecting on 6-of-27 attempts and mirroring a 5-of-22 effort on Sunday at Minnesota.
The Hawkeyes struggled from the line as well, hitting 6-of-11 tries, a 54.5% touch well below the team's Big Ten-best season effort of 76.8%.
All factored into how a team that averaged 86.2 points per game could be held 40 points below its season average.
McCaffery felt OK about the shot Murray was able to get off at the buzzer.
"It was about as good of a shot as you're going to get with two seconds," McCaffery said. "If it goes in, we win. It was a tough shot, though."
5. The flip side
Defense dominated the postgame comments of Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell, reflective of what transpired on the court over the previous 40 minutes in what the Pikiell labeled "an old-fashioned grinder."
Building his program around defense, Pikiell called the 48-46 game which saw neither team shoot over 31% a great college basketball game.
"Iowa is really good, a very talented team with the leading scorer in the country," Pikiell said. "Old fashioned, defensive game. The guys willed us to win. Great defense from start to finish. I thought we had some makeable shots, but we just couldn't seem to find the bottom of the net on some of those possessions."
But the bottom line turned into just that for the Scarlet Knights, who moved to 10-1 at Jersey Mike's Arena and added Iowa to a list of teams to leave with a loss that includes Purdue and Michigan.
"We figured out a way to win. And you know, that's life here in this league, just figure out a way," Pikiell said.