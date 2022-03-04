The finishing five: Hawkeyes and Wolverines

Five things to ponder following the Iowa basketball team's 82-71 victory at Michigan on Thursday night:

1. The finish line

While Keegan Murray and Kris Murray combined to hit 16-of-20 shots from the field against Michigan, Jordan Bohannon continues to craft his own strong finish to the regular season.

Bohannon finished with 19 points while hitting 5-of-7 shots from 3-point range to help the Hawkeyes earn their first win at Michigan since 2016.

His five 3-point baskets moved him into sole possession of sixth place on the NCAA Division I career list with 440.

Only Fletcher Magee of Wofford (509), Travis Bader of Oakland (504), JJ Reddick of Duke (457), David Holston of Chicago State (450) and Chris Clemons of Campbell (444) have hit more.

The Hawkeyes continue to find offensive success with Bohannon at the controls of the offense.

Iowa is 8-1 since he returned to the point guard position.

2. The equalizer

With Thursday's win, Iowa is now 22-8 and has equaled its victory total from the 2020-21 season.

Considering the roster losses the Hawkeyes endured last spring, including Luka Garza and Joe Wieskamp taking their games to the NBA, that's a testament to the resolve shown by upperclassmen on the Iowa roster, the development of young talent and the coaching the brought it all together.

At 12-7 in the Big Ten, Iowa remains in a tie for fourth place in the conference standings heading into the final weekend of league play.

At this moment, the Hawkeyes would earn a double-bye for next week's Big Ten tourney.

The outcome of games this weekend — Iowa's game at Illinois on Sunday, Ohio State's home game with Michigan and Rutgers' home game with Penn State the same day — will determine how things settle out.

"We've put ourselves in a good position," the Hawkeyes' Kris Murray said. "We just have to keep playing."

3. The challenge

After falling behind by double digits, Michigan came no closer than seven points on two occasions in the final minutes.

Kris Murray hit shots to turn the Wolverines away on both occasions, but Iowa's success was largely due to a continued team effort.

Four Hawkeyes scored in double figures, Iowa shot 52.6% from the field and knocked down 11 3-point baskets with their best shooting effort of the season from behind the arc at 57.9%.

"I think we're getting good play from a lot of different people," Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. "The one thing that we'll always do is move and share the ball. "They played a lot of man, played a lot of the matchup, so that changed some things in terms of movement and screening and cutting.

"But I thought for the most part, we stayed confident. They made a run. But, we got enough stops and we got enough buckets to hold them off."

4. The climb

As Michigan focused its attention on Keegan Murray, four Hawkeyes finished in double figures but the sophomore continued to produce.

He almost matched his scoring average of 23.3 points with a 23-point effort for Iowa, hitting 7-of-9 field goals including all four he attempted from 3-point range.

Murray also led Iowa with seven rebounds, three assists and three blocks in the Hawkeyes' sixth true road win of the season.

He also continued his climb up Iowa's single-season scoring charts, moving up two spots.

He now has 676 points on the season and moved past Fred Brown and Roy Marble into the fourth slot with his work against Michigan. Brown scored 662 points during the 1970-71 season and Marble had 675 during the 1988-89 season.

The only two players in Hawkeye history to score more in a single season than Murray's current collection of points are Luka Garza and John Johnson.

Garza holds the top two single-season marks at 747 in the 2020-21 season and 740 in the 2019-20 season. Johnson finished with 699 points on a Ralph Miller-coached team during the 1969-70 season.

5. The flip side

Michigan proved to be what Michigan has been throughout the season — inconsistent.

The Wolverines have been successful in winning back-to-back games just once in their last seven tries, and Thursday proved to be no different. Michigan was unable to follow-up its 87-70 win over Michigan State on Tuesday with a winning effort against Iowa.

Watching the Wolverines miss 12 of their first 15 shots, acting head coach Phil Martelli felt things were out of kilter from the start.

"We have to have an emotional commitment to the game. And calling it the way it is, we didn't have emotional commitment to start the game," Martelli said.

Michigan fell behind by double-digits less than eight minutes into the game and came no closer than seven points the rest of the way. Martelli said the Wolverines put no real pressure on the Hawkeyes, even as they attempted to rally in the final minutes.

"We can't continue this pattern or we'll be coming home real early in March, and none of us want that," Martelli said.

