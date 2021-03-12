Hawkeyes find the energy to roll into title game

INDIANAPOLIS — It would have been understandable if the Iowa women’s basketball team was dragging a little bit Friday afternoon.
After playing three games in a span of less than three days, you might have expected the Hawkeyes to have a little less bounce in their step.
But they’re having too much fun for that right now.
Freshman Caitlin Clark came alive in the second half and teamed with Monika Czinano and McKenna Warnock to turn an ultra-close game into a blowout as the Hawkeyes defeated Michigan State 87-72 in the semifinals of the Big Ten tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
They now will face No. 1 seed Maryland in the championship game Saturday at 1 p.m. The Terrapins, ranked seventh in the most recent Associated Press Top 25, romped to an easy 85-52 victory over Northwestern in the other semifinal game.
But Iowa coach Lisa Bluder figures her team will play with the same loose, breezy style that has carried it to double-digit victories in each of the first three games of the tournament.
"It’s March, and March is fun," Bluder said. “When you go into those weight sessions in June, July and August and you’re working out by yourself during a pandemic, … this is when it pays off, right? This is the reward for all that incredible work that you do in the off-season.
"You always want to be playing your best basketball in March," she added, "and I think we are."
Despite that, the sixth-seeded Hawkeyes (18-8) got all they could handle from the seventh-seeded Spartans for the better part of three quarters.
Neither team led by more than four points in the first half, and there were 19 lead changes in the first 23 minutes. Michigan State (15-8) managed to have a 41-40 lead at halftime.
Iowa finally opened a little bit of a gap in the third quarter, and when Clark nailed her first 3-pointer of the game with five seconds remaining in the period, it opened its largest lead at 64-57.
The Hawkeyes then scored 11 straight points early in the fourth quarter to really take command. Warnock began that surge with a 3-point play off an offensive rebound, and Clark, who made just 4 of her first 18 shots, finished it with back-to-back 3s to make it 77-62.
"You’ve just got to step up and shoot it," Clark said when asked about continuing to launch 3-pointers after having missed so many. "I was pretty open on both of them so it would have looked bad if I didn’t shoot it.
"On the second one, Monika was saying ‘No, no, pull it out,’ but I said ‘Naw, this is wide open, I’ve got to shoot it.'"
Clark finished 6 for 21 from the field but still scored 20 points to go with 11 assists. Czinano led the way with 27 points on 12-for-16 shooting and now has 85 points in the three tournament games. Warnock quietly accumulated 17 points, 11 rebounds and 6 assists.
As a team, the Hawkeyes recorded assists on 24 of their 30 field goals.
"I think our chemistry is just really clicking right now," Warnock said. "Obviously, that’s what you want coming down the stretch in March. … We’re just having fun together."
Bluder was just impressed that her team had so much spunk while finishing off the Spartans in the second half.
"It is really hard to play three games in three days," she said. "I know Michigan State did it, too, so that wasn’t anything special. But that last half was pretty special. We go from being down 1 at halftime to winning by 16 in the second half."
The next game seems even more daunting. Maryland has only needed to play two games this week and the Terrapins have been the dominant team in the league all season.
"You can’t let up for one minute of the game against them," Clark said. "If you let up, they’ll get 10 points and the game is over."
The Hawkeyes' only regular-season meeting with the Terps resulted in a 111-93 loss on Feb. 23.
"It’s going in believing," Bluder said. "We won the last three quarters at their place. It was only by two points, but we know we can compete with them. We’re not scared. We have nothing to lose. We should be playing completely free of any pressure."