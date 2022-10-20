Unfinished business motivates veteran Hawkeyes

IOWA CITY — There is still work to be done.

Returning a starting lineup that is beginning its third season together and coming off a season when it shared the Big Ten Conference regular-season championship and won the conference tournament title, the University of Iowa women’s basketball team opens a new year with that understanding.

Despite being ranked fourth in the nation in the Associated Press preseason poll, the Hawkeyes’ highest opening spot since 1994, Iowa players take on a new season sensing that there is some unfinished business.

“We didn’t accomplish everything we set out to do last season," consensus All-American guard Caitlin Clark said. "It didn’t end the way any of us wanted and that’s there, in the back of the mind."

And occasionally, what led to the Hawkeyes’ second-round ouster in the NCAA tournament is front and center.

“Whenever somebody isn’t boxing out, somebody’s not going after a board in practice, coach (Lisa) Bluder will bring it up," guard Kate Martin said. "We understand."

The need to rebound better — and how a lack of rebounding positioned Creighton to end Iowa’s 24-8 season with an upset in NCAA play — now becomes a centerpiece of motivation for the Hawkeyes.

“We don’t ever want to have it end that way again," said Clark, who led the nation in scoring and assists last season. “We need to be better."

Bluder sees that happening.

She senses and welcomes a more competitive situation in practices, a byproduct of increased depth and Hawkeyes vying for additional minutes of playing time.

Bluder believes her 23rd Hawkeye team seems to have found motivation from its unexpected early NCAA exit.

“It was really crushing at the end and now it is just a great reminder to everybody that every possession counts. One basket counts. One rebound counts. One turnover counts," Bluder said. "That’s all it really came down to."

She believes the 64-62 loss to the Bluejays has become a "driving motivator" for this season’s team.

“We talk about it almost daily," Bluder said. “We bring up examples from that game or that we fell short. If you don’t do that, you’re not using an opportunity to really motivate your athletes and kind of fuel the fire for them."

Bluder wants her team to remember the good that took place a year ago as well, how well Iowa played together, and use a chance to repeat that feat as motivation as well.

“We have a lot to play for," said fifth-year senior center Monika Czinano, who led the nation with a 67.9% shooting touch from the field last season.

Czinano missed a potential difference-making shot in the final seconds of the Creighton game, a shot she said she has taken and hits “thousands of times" over the years.

“It was a tough way to have it end and I’ll take that shot again, but I’m a big believer that things happen for a reason," Czinano said. "Today, it motivates me to make the most of this next year. We’ve all worked harder and we won’t take anything for granted, I’ll guarantee that."

Preparing for a season that includes 10 games against teams rated in the AP preseason poll — including home nonconference games against eighth-ranked Iowa State and 10th-ranked North Carolina State in early December — forward McKenna Warnock expects last season’s lessons to become beneficial as Iowa works through the upcoming season.

“It was really hard to take at first. We were all a little bit depressed, but at the same point we need to learn from it, move on," Warnock said. “We’ve got a lot of takeaways from it and we know we weren’t perfect in it. We take that and run with it."

Guard Gabbie Marshall sees that happening and welcomes how that situation has in some ways re-energized the Hawkeyes.

“We will earn what we get," Marshall said. "That’s the motivation now, to make sure that we make the most of every chance we have. It’s a real competitive situation, players flying around to get to loose balls and just working hard to get better."

Iowa has traditionally had a closed preseason practice with Creighton, but after being paired against the Bluejays twice in the past five years in NCAA play, the Hawkeyes will go to DePaul this weekend for that workout.

It will give Bluder and her staff a chance to get additional looks at potential lineup combinations.

While she said she cannot envision changing the make-up of Iowa’s veteran starting five, plenty of minutes are available.

Transfer guard Molly Davis, who averaged 17.7 points per game at Central Michigan, will not only back-up Clark at the point but is competing for minutes that would position her on the floor at the same time with the All-American guard.

“I’ve been impressed with how well she plays away from the ball," Bluder said. “She’s crafty. She’s deceiving. She’s a smart basketball player so I’m very excited."

With Kylie Feuerbach out for the season because of an ACL injury, Sydney Affolter and freshman Taylor McCabe, who set state 3-point shooting records as a prep in Fremont, Neb., are working to earn minutes in the backcourt.

Inside, Sharon Goodman and Shateah Wetering have returned from ACL tears and join 6-foot-2 freshman Hannah Stuelke from Cedar Rapids Washington High School, 6-1 Jada Gyamfi from Johnston and sophomores Addison O’Grady and AJ Ediger in competing for minutes.

Bluder believes the key to Iowa reaching that next level will be determined not only by improved rebounding and another step forward defensively but by how much Warnock, Martin and Marshall can grow their game.

“Everybody knows what Caitlin and Monika can do, but what can we get from the other three and the bench?" Bluder said. "That’s what is going to take us farther."