Wieskamp, Garza earn mid-season plaudits

Iowa men’s basketball players Joe Wieskamp and Luka Garza each earned a national mid-season honor Tuesday.

Wieskamp was named one of 10 semifinalists for the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award for the second consecutive year while Garza is one of 35 players on the mid-season watch list for the Lute Olson National Player of the Year Award.

Wieskamp, a former Muscatine High School star, is averaging 14.5 points and 6.7 rebounds per game for the No. 7-ranked Hawkeyes. He ranks seventh in the Big Ten Conference in field goal percentage and recently became the 50th player in Iowa history to score 1,000 points in his career.

It is the third time in five seasons that an Iowa player has been a semifinalist for the award, which goes to the top shooting guard in the country. Wieskamp made the list last season and Peter Jok was on it in 2017.

Garza won six national player of the awards last season and has improved statistically this season, leading the country with an average of 26.9 points per game and a player efficiency rating of 43.73.

He already has scored more points in Big Ten play than any player in Iowa history and is 154 points away from becoming the school's career scoring leader for all games.

The winner of the Lute Olson award will be announced in April. The Jerry West list will be trimmed to five finalists in late February with the winner being named on April 9.

