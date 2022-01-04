Local brief: Wilton alum Drake takes NJCAA top athlete award

Drake wins top weekly conference award

Wilton alum Kortney Drake was named athlete of the week by the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference.

Drake, now a sophomore on the Kirkwood playing women's basketball, shared the award for top performance from Dec. 20 through Jan. 2 with Iowa Central's Nevaeh Galloway.

A member of Wilton's Class of 2019, Drake is averaging a team-best 13.4 points per game while also adding almost four rebounds and nearly three assists a game as well for Kirkwood, which is ranked No. 2 in Division II by the National Junior College Athletic Association.

Kirkwood is 14-1 on the season, and Drake scored 17 or more points in all but one of the four games encapsulated by the award. Her best performance of the span came in an 84-58 win over Bryant and Stratton College (Wis.) during holiday tournament play in Peoria, where she scored a game-high 23.

