Wilton alum, NIU commit Drake leads top-seeded Kirkwood into NJCAA tourney

In the short term, Kortney Drake is busy trying to help the top-ranked Kirkwood College women’s basketball team win its eighth NJCAA Division II national championship.

Drake, a Wilton native, has some high expectations for the long-term as well, as the sophomore has committed to Northern Illinois University after Kirkwood.

“I chose NIU because I could tell how much the coaches cared about their players, and when I visited, I could sense a family feel within the program,” she said.

After beating No. 8 Iowa Western 65-44 in the Region XI championship on Sunday, the Eagles will head into the national tournament as the top seed with a 32-1 record. The Eagles were awarded the top spot during Tuesday’s NJCAA Division II Selection Show. The Huskies will go against 16th-seed North Platte in the first round of the tournament, which runs from April 20-24 at the Tarlton Complex in Hickory, N.C.

"It's crazy the way it all shook out," said head coach Kim Muhl, who's in his 33rd season at the helm of the Eagles, during the selection show broadcast. "We're excited to be there and I have a pretty good group of kids.

"Our region is traditionally pretty tough to get out of."

Drake was a first-team all-region selection, as she was a season ago, and collected an Iowa Community College Athletic Conference athlete of the week honor three times.

NIU plays in the Mid-America Conference and is 14-14 this season heading into a Wednesday game against Ball State in the MAC tournament to decide the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.

“(The MAC is) a competitive conference, and it’s pretty close to home,” Drake said. “I had a gut feeling that this was the right school for me. It was such a surreal feeling (to commit), and I’m so grateful for the opportunity to play at the D-I level.”

With the COVID-stricken season not counting toward eligibility, Drake has two years of eligibility left at NIU after three with the Hawks.

She’s started every game Kirkwood has played the past two seasons and 59 of 92 games there in total. Over that span, she averaged over 10 points per game while shooting more than 40% on field goal attempts, both in total and from 3-point range.

Last season, Kirkwood took fifth place at the national NJCAA tournament, going 24-2 in the process. The prior season, Drake’s first there, Kirkwood finished with a 29-4 mark.

“Playing at Kirkwood has developed me into a better player and person today,” said the NIU commit. “I’ve learned so much from coach Muhl. I’ve been able to build confidence on the court (and) putting in extra time outside of practice during the season and through the offseason.”

While at Wilton, Drake was a third-team all-state selection in Class 2A as a senior and two-time River Valley Conference Elite Team pick.

As for this season, Drake is averaging 12.9 points per game while shooting nearly 50% on all shooting attempts and just a few ticks under that (48.6%) on 3-point tries, plus 90% on free throws. She’s also chipping in over two assists and three rebounds per game.

A 2019 graduate from Wilton High School, Drake followed in the footsteps of older brother Javin, who played Division I baseball at Western Illinois and Indiana State. Younger sister Kelsey, a Wilton senior, is a University of Wisconsin-Platteville volleyball commit. The youngest sibling, Kinsey, is a freshman who has seen varsity action in volleyball and basketball.

“I couldn’t have done it without my family, teammates and coaches,” she said.

