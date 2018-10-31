IOWA CITY — Iowa football players sat down Sunday, reviewed tape of what went wrong in the Penn State loss, made corrections and moved on.
There are several reasons the 19th-rated Hawkeyes have quickly forged ahead with a focus on Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. game at Purdue.
One of them stands 5-foot-9 and weighs in at 175 pounds.
Freshman Rondale Moore may only be eight games into his college career, but he has already become one of the most dynamic football players in the Big Ten.
"He can do a lot of things whenever he has the ball in his hands, and they aren’t afraid to use him," Iowa free safety Jake Gervase said. "They like to move him around and let him make plays in space."
Moore didn’t waste any time demonstrating his abilities.
In his collegiate debut in Purdue’s season-opening loss to Northwestern, Moore collected 313 all-purpose yards.
He ran for 79 yards, recorded 109 receiving yards and collected 125 more on kickoff returns to break the Boilermakers’ school single-game record of 312 yards which had stood since Otis Armstrong set it in 1972. He collected 302 of those yards in the first half.
Moore hasn’t slowed down much since.
In Purdue’s 4-4 start to the season, Moore has already had five 100-yard receiving games, and he currently leads the Big Ten and ranks second nationally with an average of 8.5 receptions per game.
Named last week as a semifinalist for the Maxwell Award as college football’s top player, Moore has had the football in his hands 109 times and is gaining an average of 13.3 yards any time he touches it.
He has 68 receptions for a team-leading 802 yards this season and has covered 163 yards on 11 carries in addition to returning 21 kicks for 426 yards and nine punts for 58 yards.
"He’s awfully impressive," Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. "For a guy that’s a senior it would be really impressive to do what he’s done, but to consider him being just out of high school, it’s awfully impressive. He’s very dynamic, very explosive and very, very dangerous in a lot of regards."
Gervase said his combination of speed and strength makes him a tough assignment for any defense.
"He’s not an easy guy to tackle. He moves so fast and on tape, you’ll see a guy think he has him wrapped up, and he’ll use his strength and just bounce off of the tackle," Gervase said.
"He makes guys miss, and he can make guys look pretty foolish. He’s one of those guys that you really have to be technique sound and fundamentally sound if you hope to bring him down. It’s all about execution this week, no question."
Strong safety Amani Hooker said Purdue does a good job of moving Moore around within the structure of its offense.
"You have to understand what he’s trying to do," Hooker said. "He’s always going to try to cut back, so you always have to make sure that you’re in the right running lanes and make sure that we cut him off."
Staying alert remains a part of the objective as well.
Purdue has used Moore as a decoy at times.
"They’re good at moving him around, and they understand people will try to start focusing on him a lot, so that opens things up for other people," Hooker said.
"Guys have to understand that although it might not look like plays are going to come your way that they may come your way at some point and you have to stay focused and be in the right position."
Boilermakers coach Jeff Brohm said part of the challenge has been to find different ways to utilize Moore’s skill set.
"Sometimes, that’s getting the ball to him up the field deep, sometimes it is getting it to him behind the line of scrimmage or getting it to him real quick so he can do his thing before the defender gets on him," Brohm said.
Moore has some help.
Purdue running back D.J. Knox is a 5-7, 210-pound fifth-year senior who shares time with 5-11, 210-pound senior Markell Jones in an offense quarterbacked by another fifth-year senior, David Blough.
Knox has averaged 6.5 yards on his 110 carries this season, and Jones has gained 5.4 yards on average on his 57 rushes, complementing the work of Blough, who has completed 65.2 percent of his 279 passes for 2,350 yards.
"They just have a lot of ways to hurt you with their offense, and they’re veteran up front, good tight ends, too," Ferentz said. "They’re just a really balanced and complete team."
Moore provides some of the eye candy that has the Hawkeyes’ attention.
"He’s a pretty special player," Hooker said. "You see him on ESPN and stuff making plays, and we know what we can do. We have to be on top of our game on defense because if we’re not, they know how to take advantage of you."
